Long Winter is back, this time at the Gladstone: just announced Toronto shows

Seasonal DIY music and art series Long Winter is switching things up for its fifth year.

Although the event has been a reliable place to catch a variety of indie acts, many in the nascent stage of their careers, in recent years Long Winter has also become synonymous with long lineups and crowds.

Organizers are trying to change that by making the event, running monthly from December through March, smaller and more focused.

That move was as much from necessity as by design, since the series lost its home at the multi-storey Great Hall after the building underwent an expensive restoration and shifted its programming away from parties of the rowdy variety.

As a result, the all-ages event is moving around to different venues, with the January edition taking place at the Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West).

“The thing about Long Winter is it was invented in and because of the Great Hall,” explains organizer Mike Haliechuk, who also plays in punk band Fucked Up. “There isn’t a comparable venue in the city, so we decided it would be fun to do it in a few different places this year.”

December’s event at Polish Com­batants’ Hall showed that the roving party idea could be work.

“We’d lost control of how we wanted it to feel,” Haliechuk adds. “So much of what people knew about the event in the last couple years was standing in a lineup in the cold. So now people who are really into it can still go, and it’s not about this big Queen Street West free-for-all.”

What hasn’t changed is the eclecticism of the Long Winter lineup. Among the acts booked for January 6 are Filipina rapper Han Han, techno producer Nautiluss, soul artist M.I. Blue, noise rockers Whimm, Guelph indie pop brothers the Magic and Vancouver/Toronto rockers Tough Age.

Doors 7 pm, all ages. $10 adv, pwyc at the door. picatic.com/LongWinter. ­January 6.

More just announced shows

In Drift, Kylo, Violence at Silver Dollar doors 9 pm, $7. January 14.

Team Rowland at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $30. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. January 18.

A-Trak at Rebel doors 7 pm, $20. ticketmaster.ca. January 21.

Class of 2017: Chastity, Cellphone, Sahara, Yi at Silver Dollar doors 9 pm, $10-$12. ticketfly.com. January 21.

BewhY at Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm, all ages. $55-$110. ticketmaster.ca. January 27.

Kina Grannis, Imaginary Future at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. January 28.

Liftoff Tour: SHane Harte, Kristen Hancher, Sebastian Olzanski, Jillea, Vivian Hicks, Kolton Stewart, Ryland James at Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm, all ages. $27.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. February 10.

Selfish Things, First Ghost, Incendies at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $12-$25. ticketfly.com. February 11.

No Joy, Mimico at The Baby G 9 pm. $15, adv $10. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 11.

Mykki Blanco, Cakes Da Killa at Velvet Underground February 14.

Andy Black, William Control, Palaye Royale at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $31.50. roate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 15.

Devildriver, Death Angel, Winds of Plague, The Agonist, Azreal at Phoenix Concert Theatre 7 pm, $28-$38. ticketfly.com. February 15.

Mozart’s Sister, Teen Daze at Bambi’s doors 9 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca. February 18.

Kodie Shane at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, all ages. $20. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketmaster.ca. February 22.

Meat Wave at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12.50, adv $10. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. February 23.

Tchami, Mercer at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, $18.50-$31.50. ticketmaster.ca. February 25.

Lauren Giraldo at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $15. ticketfly.com. March 2.

Kevin Abstract at Rivoli doors 8 pm, all ages. $15. ticketmaster.ca. March 5.

Ro James at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. March 7.

Bad Suns, From Indian Lakes at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, $20. ticketweb.ca. March 8.

Sofi Tukker at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm, $15. ticketweb.ca. March 11.

Local Natives at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $34.50-$45.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. March 16.

Enter Shikari at Opera House 6 pm. $26.50. entershikari.com. March 19.

Cold War Kids at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, $27.50-$37.50. ticketmaster.ca. March 22.

Said The Whale at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm, $18.50. ticketfly.com, March 31.

William Singe, Alex Aiono at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $30. ticketmaster.ca. April 1.

Youngr at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm, $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. April 3.

Maggie Rogers, Scott James at Mod Club doors 7 pm, $15. ticketweb.ca. April 4.

Allison Crutchfield, Vagabon & The Fizz at Silver Dollar doors 8:30 pm, $12.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 5.

Architects at Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm, all ages. $25-$35. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketmaster.ca. April 6.

Gnash at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. April 25.

Anthrax, Killswitch Engage at Danforth Music Hall doors 5:30 pm. $38.50-$48.50. ticketmaster.ca. May 3.

Norah Jones at Massey Hall Second show added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$95. masseyhall.com. May 26-27.

