Toronto's getting another chance to SUNN O))): just announced shows

It’s going to be hard to top drone metal act Sunn O)))’s epic set during last year’s Unsound Festival at the Hearn Generating Station as part of Luminato.

But if you missed it, the intensely loud and intensely weird Seattle collective is returning to town to play a less appropriately austere venue, the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, as part of a short tour of North America planned for March. Their Southern Lord labelmates Big Brave are opening.

Sunn O)))’s last studio album was 2015’s Kannon.

March 14 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre (190 Princes’ Blvd). Doors 8 pm. $37. ticketweb.ca.

More just announced Toronto shows

THUGLI The Hoxton doors 10 pm, $15. ticketweb.ca. January 6.

PICKLES AID: LAURA BARRETT, ENTIRE CITIES, YOUNG DOCTORS IN LOVE, MORE OR LES Benefit for Doc Pickles, creator of the Wavelength and Crosswire music series Junction City Music Hall doors 8 pm, $7 at the door. January 12.

TRADE WITH CHRISTEENE (HOST), DJ PHILLIPPE, DJ SCOOTER MCCREIGHT The Black Eagle 10 pm. $5-$10. January 14.

JOYRIDE The Hoxton doors 10 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. January 20.

AUTOEROTIQUE The Hoxton doors 10 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. January 21.

CLASS OF 2017: SHY KIDS, COMMON DEER, SATE, RAVEN SHIELDS Horseshoe 9 pm, $10. ticketfly.com. January 28.

LYON Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm, $12. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 2.

MOON TOOTH, ASTRONOID Hard Luck Bar doors 8 pm. $12.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 4.

A BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION FOR GORD DOWNIE FEATURING THE STRICTLY HIP Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. February 4.

STARKILL, SPELLCASTER Hard Luck Bar doors 7:30 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. February 9.

NGHTMRE Maison Mercer doors 10 pm, $15. ticketweb.ca. February 10.

ZONES, ALEXANDER MOSKOS, DOOM TICKLER Pleasence Records showcase Music Gallery doors 7 pm, $15. musicgallery.org. February 11.

ALEX CALDER, LINA TULLGREN, DUCKS UNLIMITED Silver Dollar doors 9 pm. $9.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 15.

THE GASLAMP KILLER, TRACKSTAR THE DJ Velvet Underground doors 11 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. February 19.

PAIN OF SALVATION Mod Club doors 7:30 pm. $28.50. rotate.com, ticketfly.com. February 21.

THE MARCUS KING BAND Horseshoe doors 8 pm, $16. ticketweb.ca. February 22.

SUNN O))), BIG BRAVE Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 8 pm, all ages, $37. ticketweb.ca. March 14.

CARPENTER BRUT Velvet Underground doors 9 pm, $15. ticketweb.ca. March 11.

THE ZOLAS Mod Club doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 16.

ALESTORM, ÆTHER REALM, CRIMSON SHADOWS Opera House doors 7 pm. $20. roate.com, ticketfly.com. March 22.

DANCE YOURSELF CLEAN Lee’s Palace doors 10 pm, $13. ticketfly.com. March 24.

JENN GRANT The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $25. masseyhall.com. March 24.

MODERN ENGLISH Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm, $23.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 16.

CHICAGO, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Molson Amphitheatre doors 6:30 pm, $25-$125. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 19.

