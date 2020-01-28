Justin Bieber is playing Rogers Centre in September 2020

× Expand Courtesy of YouTube

Justin Bieber might be spending a lot of time at Scotiabank Arena these days as the Drake of the Maple Leafs, but he's got a bigger venue in store for his upcoming tour: the Rogers Centre. The Toronto date on the Changes tour is September 10. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will support.

The North American tour announcement also comes with the long-awaited news of the Biebs's new album, also called Changes, which will be out February 14 (Valentine's Day). Bieber has been teasing out information and just dropped a YouTube docuseries, so we knew there'd be information sooner or later.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 14 at noon via justinbiebermusic.com.

Bieber has a new song too, conveniently featuring his tour opener Kehlani. You can hear that new jam, Get Me, below.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Jon Box – A Celebration of Life: Sloan, the Dirty Nil, Whitehorse, Terra Lightfoot and others at Opera House All proceeds to Unison Benevolent Fund & Dr. Jay Children’s Grief Centre. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $40. February 8. TM

Long Winter: Hua Li, Backxwash, Tallies, Witchrot and others at Workman Arts 7 pm. Pwyc or $12 (skip the line). February 21. TS

Control Top at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $13.50. March 11. EB, RT, SS

ren at Rivoli doors 7 pm, all ages. $15. March 24. TM

Monster Magnet, Nebula, Silvertomb Opera House doors 6 pm. $33.50. March 25. EB, RT, SS

Jay Electronica, Adam Bomb, Dijah SB at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $33, adv $28. March 26. UV

Anna Calvi at Mod Club doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $25. April 1. TM

Stephen Malkmus at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $37-$43. April 17. TM

Pabllo Vittar at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $25-$110. April 21. EB

Ellis, Dan Edmonds, Merival at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $15. April 24. EB, RT, SS

The Coronas at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $27.50. April 30. TM

(G)I-DLE at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $TBA. May 3. TM

Palaye Royale at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $27-$30. May 8. TM

Peach Pit, Haley Blais at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $25. May 15. TM

Diet Cig, Sad13, Thin Lips at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. On sale January 31. $TBA. May 23. TW

Dashboard Confessional, The Drew Thomson Foundation at Danforth Music Hall 20th anniversary celebration – acoustic show. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50-$49.50. June 5. TM

Fuzz at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $TBA. June 20. TM

Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown at Budweiser Stage doors 6:30 pm, all ages. From $82. July 8. TM

Roger Waters at Scotiabank Arena 8 pm. On sale January 31. $TBA. July 17. TM

LAUV, Maisie Peters, Role Model at Echo Beach doors 6 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $47.75. July 22. TM

Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $39.50-$199.50. August 11. TM

Passenger at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $45-$65. November 3. TM

Ticket Outlets:

EB eventbrite.ca

RT rotate.com

SS soundscapesmusic.ca

SC showclix.com

TM ticketmaster.ca

TS ticketscene.ca

TW ticketweb.ca

UV universe.com

Find full concert listings here.

@nowtoronto