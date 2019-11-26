Long Winter is taking over the Harbourfront Centre for one night

× Expand Samuel Engelking Casey MQ

Long Winter is taking over Harbourfront Centre as part of its Festival Of Cool. The impossibly eclectic all-ages music and arts series will fill every corner of the main building for The Arctic Night, which lasts from 7 pm until 2 am.

The event will feature DIY and underground artists from Toronto as well as from across the Arctic Circle. Toronto slowcore singer ANAMAI will play along with experimental pop artist Casey MQ, cartoon pop performer Frosty Valentine, electronic artists Boy Pussy and Joanne Pollock, plus Northwest Territories rock band Digawolf and others.

Visual artists include Marja Helander, a Sámi photographer, video artist and filmmaker with roots both in Helsinki and Utsjoki, and Nicholas Galanin’s (Tlingit/Unangax) latest work Fair Warning: A Sacred Place. Toronto-based online public access channel BUMP TV will be live-streaming all night, and host Vish Khanna will do an episode of his live talk show Long Night.

Ironically, it sounds like a very warm evening.

December 13 at Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay West), 7 pm, all ages. Advance $13.50 (to skip the door) or pay what you can at the door. my.harbourfrontcentre.com.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

The Arctic Night: Anamai, Casey MQ, Digawolf, Joanne Pollock and others at Harbourfront Centre Long Winter and Harbourfront co-presentation as part of The Festival Of Cool. Doors 7 pm, all ages. Pwyc or $13.50 adv. my.harbourfrontcentre.com. December 13.

White Cowbell Oklahoma’s 16th Annual X-Mess at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca. December 13.

Command Sisters, Pleasure Craft, Emily Rose, Rachel Bobbit & Justice Der at The Garrison doors 8:30 pm. $12. showclix.com. December 14.

Queer Songbook Orchestra’s Roasted Chestnuts 5 at Gladstone Hotel Playing classics from Dolly Parton to Donny Hathaway with special guests. 8 pm, all ages. $22. qsochestnuts.bpt.me. December 22.

What’s In The Box: PRACTICE, Dead Poet, All Vinyl Everything, JERK building-wide takeover, Feed the Birds, Serious Betty Soundclash at Drake Hotel Five-day music festival. $5 per night before midnight. thedrake.ca/inthebox. December 26-30.

New Year’s Eve at Valentino’s Masquerade Ball at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $40. universe.com. December 31.

Bearings, Homesafe, Locket, Bogues at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $18.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 4.

Luke Lalonde at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $12. eventbrite.ca. January 9.

Matthew “Doc” Dunn, Lavender Bruisers, Mr. Joy, DJ Meg Remy (U.S. Girls) at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. January 16.

Megan & Liz at Velvet Underground doors 6 pm, all ages. $20. eventbrite.ca. January 18.

Tommy Youngsteen: The Very Best of The Band at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca. January 25.

The Blue Stones at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. On sale November 26. eventbrite.ca. January 30.

HanHan, Charise Aragoza, Tita Collective at Lula Lounge doors 9 pm. $12. eventbrite.ca. January 30.

Possum, Mother Tongues, Vypers, Carinae at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $12. showclix.com. February 1.

Winterfolk XVIII Blues and Roots Festival: Lynn Miles, Jack de Keyzer, Swamperella, Wendell Ferguson and others at Tranzac and Annex Hotel Wristbands $15 until December 31. winterfolk.com. February 21-23.

Elephant Stone at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. February 22.

While She Sleeps, He Is Legend, Savage Hands at Hard Luck Bar doors 6 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 29.

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at Horseshoe doors 7:30 pm. $22.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 8.

We Came As Romans, The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon (5), Dayseeker at Opera House doors 6 pm, all ages. $27.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 10.

Adam Green at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $17. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. March 10.

Gashi at Mod Club doors 8 pm, all ages. $25 and up. ticketweb.ca. March 11.

Mighty Oaks at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. March 28.

Ben Watt at Rivoli doors 7 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 5.

Squarepusher at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $20-$30. ticketmaster.ca. April 15.

Tones And I at Queen Elizabeth Theatre Moved from Opera House. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $20-$35. On sale November 26. ticketmaster.ca. April 18.

@nowtoronto