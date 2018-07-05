Manifesto announces Discovery Series lineup

× Expand DJ NDN

Manifesto Festival lineup has added several indie acts to this year's lineup as part of a newly-announced Discovery Series dedicated to up-and-coming talent.

Acts playing the six-day series of club showcases include Former A Tribe called Red member DJ NDN, Winnipeg-based Indigenous rapper and activist Drezus and dreamy R&B artist LIZA and rapper/producer/DJ Junia-T, who is preparing to release his Studio Monk album this fall.

DJ NDN and Drezus will play the RPM Records two-year anniversary mixtape release show at the Rootdown on August 11. The bill also includes Ziibiwan, Obuxum and DATU.

LIZA and Junia-T are playing the Drake Underground on August 9 as part of the Blue Crane Agency x Pirates Blend x Bandbox showcase. Also playing are Haleek Maul, Terrell Morris and "a surprise 2018 Polaris-nominated special guest."

Sunshine, a showcase devoted to female-identifying musicians of African and Caribbean origin takes place at Superwonder Gallery on August 10. The lineup includes Brampton R&B artist Staasia Daniels, BET’s #FreestyleFriday finalist DijahSB and singer/songwriter Charmie, among others.

There's also The MRSOE (Most Races Show on Earth), a comedy show comedy show featuring Toronto-bred comic, podcaster and singer/songwriter Big Norm.

The Discovery Series runs from August 9-14 and the rest of Manifesto’s programming continues to the 19th. Tickets are $5.69-$15.89 and available via universe.com/discoveryseries2018. Check out the full list of showcases via Manifesto's site.

Previously announced programming for this year's festival include a headlining show by Chronixx and UK rapper Akala, who will close out Manifesto with a free show at Nathan Phillips Square on August 19. The full lineup for that show has yet to be announced.

Manifesto has also announced an art show featuring Toronto-based Instagram star and pop artist Hatecopy.

cultureintern@nowtoronto.com | @OliviaaBednar