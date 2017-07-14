Metallica opens pop-up shop in Toronto

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Metallica at the Opera House.

Metallica have set-up a temporary merch store in Toronto ahead of their sold-out show this weekend.

The pop-up launched at Artscape Sandbox (301 Adelaide West) on Friday and runs to Sunday (July 16) afternoon ahead of the metal heavyweights' concert at Rogers Centre.

Items on offer include lithographs, coolers, NFL-compliant clear bags, and an exclusive live recording from New York venue Webster Hall on vinyl.

The shop is open on July 14 from 3 pm to 9 pm; on Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm; and on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Metallica is among several major-label acts to open pop-up shops in tandem with a store. Later this month, rapper Kendrick Lamar will stage a pop-up on the same day he performs at the Air Canada Centre.

