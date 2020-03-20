Toronto music livestreams this weekend: March 20-21

× Expand Measha Brueggergosman kicks off the new URGNT empty-venues livestream series this weekend.

Toronto artists are continuing to shift their practice online through COVID-19. Here are some shows to check out this weekend from your couch. All times are EST.

Friday, March 20

Whitehorse #CanadaPerforms (5 pm)

Part of the National Arts Centre's new concert series/livestream grant.

https://www.facebook.com/WeAreWhitehorse

Birds of Bellwoods (5 pm)

https://www.instagram.com/p/B92xo8EgoZT

iskwē: Live from My Living Room (7 pm)

facebook.com/iskwemusic/posts/10158346188241018

URGNT Live: Measha Bruegergosman at the Great Hall (7 pm)

The first in a new series of concerts at empty Toronto music venues.

https://www.urgnt.ca/

Saturday, March 21

Choir! Choir! Choir! (3 pm)

Another Social Distan-Sing-Along.

https://www.facebook.com/events/4174826805875829

Paul Chin (3pm)

A live DJ set from the DJ whose new EP just dropped.

https://www.bandlab.com/ohyeahpaulchin

DJ Blush's Saturday Night Jukebox Dance Party (9 pm)

The ongoing Stone's Place party moves online.

twitch.tv/djblushto

Club Quarantine (every night at 9 pm)

Toronto's hottest queer dance party is on Zoom.

https://www.instagram.com/clubquarantine/

Robin Hatch (10 pm)

This binaural ambient synth set was supposed to take place at the University of Toronto for their New Circadia exhibition. "The goal is an hour-long synth set that tries to soothe, make you relax and fall asleep rather than get up and dance," Hatch says. "It’s an experimental set based around different delta wave sounds and microtonal scales. I’ve also been using Twitch in general as a performance space, I enjoy it a lot more than playing live!"

twitch.tv/r0binhatch

@nowtoronto