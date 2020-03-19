Canada's National Arts Centre and Facebook will pay musicians for livestreams

× Expand Jim Cuddy starts off the Facebook Live series today (Thursday, March 19) at 2 pm EST.

Since COVID-19 has cancelled all concerts for the foreseeable future and closed music venues across the country, many artists have launched livestreams to help fill the void. But though it might be a good artistic and creative outlet – a way of connecting people through music at a time when we're all distancing – livestreaming isn't exactly a financial windfall for musicians who've lost all of their touring revenue.

The National Arts Centre has teamed up with Facebook to offer artists a paid alternative to the livestreaming they're already doing. The Facebook-National Arts Centre Fund for Performing Artists will provide $100,000 in artists fees to support online performances.

The first in the #CanadaPerforms series, which will run on NAC’s Facebook page, will take place today (Thursday, March 19) at 2 pm EST. Blue Rodeo frontman Jim Cuddy and his Jim Cuddy Band will be joined by Devin Cuddy, Sam Polley and Colin Cripps. The artists will perform in a studio and stand 1.5 metres apart from each other.

Other early performances include Serena Ryder, William Prince, Irish Mythen, Erin Costelo and Whitehorse.

Musicians can apply for the grant by posting a 45- to 60-minute online performance between now and March 31 and emailing a link to canadaperforms@nac-cna.ca.

@trapunski