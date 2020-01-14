U.S. Girls and Pearl Jam announce concerts in Toronto

× Expand Colin Medley U.S. Girls in the studio

U.S. Girls might have started as Meg Remy’s Lynchian solo project, but now there’s room for a huge cast of characters under her political-pop umbrella. The Toronto-based artist’s upcoming album, Heavy Light (out March 6 on Royal Mountain), packed more than 20 session musicians into the studio for a live recording process that aims to capture the live magic she’s found onstage.

U.S. Girls was already booked for a sold-out show at Paradise Theatre on February 15 (already one of our most anticipated of the year), but now she’s got a post-release show on May 16 at the Great Hall. You’ll most likely be able to hear the first released single Overtime at both – a danceable tune with backing vocals, lush arrangements and horns from none other than the E Street Band’s Jake Clemons, which is a big deal for the Springsteen-obsessed Remy.

Expect a mini who’s-who of the Toronto music scene on stage with her.

May 16 at the Great Hall (1087 Queen West), doors 8 pm. $TBA. On sale January 15. ticketweb.ca.

Also just-announced this week: Pearl Jam are starting their upcoming tour in Toronto. It's for Gigaton, their first album since 2013. After the band famously feuded with Ticketmaster in the 90s, the ticketing giant is offering Verified Fan and Ten Club (fan club) pre-sales. The tickets are non-transferable and can only be resold through the service's fan-to-fan face value ticket exchange.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Red Death, Enforced, Raze, Sinner at See-Scape doors 8 pm. $10. January 28.

Wolf Parade at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $30. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 18-19.

The Anti-Queens at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca, horseshoetavern.com. February 22.

Whoop-SZO, Gloin, Sportsfan at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. March 5.

Amaal at The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $TBA. On sale January 16. ticketweb.ca. March 7.

Noah Gunderson at Drake Hotel March 12: playing songs from Family And Ledges. March 13: playing songs from Carry The Ghost and White Noise. Doors 7:30 pm. $27.50. On sale January 17. eventbrite.ca. March 12-13.

Ace Of Wands, Zinnia, Bonnie Trash, Velvet Bethany at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. March 14.

Lord Dying, Pale Mare, Hammerhands at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com. March 14.

Pearl Jam at Scotiabank Arena $TBA. Verified Fan pre-sale January 23, public on-sale January 24. ticketmaster.ca. March 18.

The Cybertronic Spree at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $25. On sale January 17. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. March 21.

Beabadoobee, Eliza & The Delusionals at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $18. On sale January 17. ticketmaster.ca. March 27.

grandson, Bad Child, Zig Mentality at Danforth Music Hall Second show added. Doors 6 pm, all ages. $24.50-$35. ticketmaster.ca. March 28-29.

Tropical Fuck Storm at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca. April 4.

Charlotte Cornfield at Drake Hotel 8 pm. $19.50. On sale January 15. masseyhall.com. April 4.

Grapes Of Wrath at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $25. On sale January 16. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 5.

Disq, Pom Pom Squad at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 7.

Vanessa Carlton, Jenny O. at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $32.50. On sale January 24. eventbrite.ca. April 9.

Young M.A. at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $23.50. On sale January 17. -ticketweb.ca. April 11.

Sebadoh at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 2.

LP at Rebel doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $45-$60. On sale January 17. ticketmaster.ca. May 21.

Zac Brown Band at Budweiser Stage Details TBA. On sale January 17. ticketmaster.ca. June 12.

Monsta X at Scotiabank Arena $TBA. On sale January 17. ticketmaster.ca. June 14.

Between The Buried And Me at Opera House doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $27.50. On sale January 16. eventbrite.ca. June 15.

Holy Fuck at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $20. On sale January 17. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 19.

The New Pornographers at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $32.50-$45. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 11.

Halsey, Blackbear, Pvris at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, all ages. $29.50-$129.50. On sale January 17. ticketmaster.ca. July 12.

Tim McGraw at Budweiser Stage Details TBA. Megaticket pre-sale January 24. ticketmaster.ca. July 25.

The Teskey Brothers at Queen Elizabeth Theatre Moved from Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm. $30. eventbrite.ca. October 6.

EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $35-$40. On sale January 17. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, eventbrite.ca. October 25.

