Royal Mountain and NPR's World Cafe launch new World Tour livestream series

Luna Li, who's been blowing up with her quarantine jams, is one of the local artists playing the new World Tour livestream series.

In the age of physical distancing, music livestreams have been popping up quicker than anyone could reasonably track – though we are featuring ones with a Toronto connection in our new virtual event listings). Now there's a full livestream world tour, courtesy of local label Royal Mountain and NPR's World Cafe (which is hosted by Toronto expat Raina Douris).

The World Tour livestream series runs throughout April at 7 pm ET, featuring two artists, each from a different country, every night. The schedule will be published at the beginning of each week. Shows will run live on Royal Mountain's Instagram.

The list of confirmed artists (heavy on the Canadians) includes: Haviah Mighty, Chris Murphy (of Sloan), Young Guv, Robin Hatch, Luna Li, Dan Boeckner (of Wolf Parade/Operators), Hatchie, Ratboys, Dave Foley and Annie Murphy (of Schitt's Creek). Find the full lineup of performers announced so far on the poster below.

Here's the week one schedule:

April 1

Royal Mountain Records founder Menno Versteeg (of Hollerado) & World Cafe host Raina Douris + Fred Penner (Vancouver Island, Canada)

April 2

Nap Eyes (Montreal, Canada) + Crake (Leeds, UK)

April 3

San Mei (Gold Coast, Australia) + Islands (Los Angeles, USA)

April 4

Bartees Strange (Washington DC, USA) + Sam Roberts (Montreal, Canada)

April 5

Ellis (Hamilton, Canada) + Alexandra Savior (Portland, OR, USA)

April 6

Hubert Lenoir (Quebec City, Canada) + Gustaf (New York, USA)

April 7 (9 pm start)

Ducks Unlimited (Toronto, Ontario) + Say Sue Me (Busan, South Korea)

