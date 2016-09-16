Rush to receive Toronto's key to the city

Rush will follow in the footsteps of Canadian music luminaries Drake, Joni Mitchell, Barenaked Ladies, Celine Dion and Nickekback and receive the key to the city.

Mayor John Tory will bestow Toronto’s highest honour on singer/bassist Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson and drummer Neil Pert on Saturday, September 17 at the opening of the Lee Lifeson Art Park.

The park is named for the two members who grew up in Toronto. It is located on the Willowdale Park footpath corridor and features new trees, grass, benches and music-themed art installations. During the opening, Jacob Moon will perform in a space designed for acoustic concerts and George Stroumboulopoulos will interview Lee and Lifeson. The even kicks off at 1 p.m.

Lee and Lifeson started Rush while in high school in Willowdale in 1968. Peart, who hails from St. Catharines, joined in 1974. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and were the first band to receive the Order of Canada.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto