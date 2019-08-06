The Beaches, Ralph and others to play pro-choice party at the Great Hall

× Expand Felice Trinidad The Beaches

Next week, Canadian musicians will come together at the Great Hall to play a pro choice concert and fundraiser.

Toronto rock quartet The Beaches will headline the Body Party alongside fellow local indie pop acts Ralph (playing an acoustic set) and Prince Innocence. Tush and Dae the Poet will also keep the party going, which will transition from concert to dancing. There will also be a raffle with prizes from the Drake Hotel, VSP, Feist, Province Apothecary and more.

The event is a fundraiser for abortion providers across North America. Proceeds from ticket sales will be split between Women’s College Hospital’s Bay Centre for Birth Control in Toronto and the National Network of Abortion Funds in the U.S.

“Recent anti-choice wins in the southern United States have been a catalyst for increased rage, pain, nightmares and hopelessness,” say event organizers Jaime Eisen, Madeleine Taurins and Raffa Weyman in a press release. “But it’s not just America. Only recently did abortion become accessible in Canada, and only then for certain groups of people. It’s imperative to remember that ongoing fights for reproductive rights – and the tendency to relegate conversations surrounding abortion to the shadows – are far from over.”

Here’s hoping events like this can help keep that point at the front of policy-makers’ minds.

August 21 at the Great Hall (1087 Queen West), doors 7 pm. $2-$30. eventbrite.ca.

