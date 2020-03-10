The Roots and Trombone Shorty are coming to Toronto this summer

The legendary Roots crew are returning for a show at Budweiser Stage this summer. No strangers to our city’s outdoor stages – they’ve played jazz fests, picnics and the like – the hip-hop band always bring it when they step away from their day job as the Tonight Show house band and play a full set of their own tunes (and plenty of covers). Openers Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, who’ve been joining Black Thought, Questlove and the rest of the band on the blues fest circuit, will open here.
June 27 at Budweiser Stage, 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale March 13.
More Just Announced Toronto Concerts
Hot Garbage, Peeling, Lee Paradise at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. April 2. SC
William Basinski at Daniels Faculty of Architecture, U of T Part of New Circadia (Adventures in Mental Spelunking) exhibition. 8 pm. Free. April 4. EB
Gord Sinclair (Tragically Hip) at Paradise Theatre 8 pm. $29.50-$39.50. April 23. MH
Bruce Peninsula at The Garrison doors 7 pm. $15. April 25. SC
Kiwi Jr, Ducks Unlimited, For Keeps, The Barnkats at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $12. May 1. SC
The Lemon Twigs at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $22.50. May 12. EB, RT, SS
Clipping., Cartel Madras at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. On sale March 13. $TBA. May 16. TW
We Were Promised Jetpacks at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. On sale March 13. $15. May 23. EB, RT, SS
Nap Eyes, Lionlimb at Longboat Hall doors 8 pm. On sale March 13. $15. May 29. EB, RT, SS
Violent Femmes, X at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $59.50-$69.50. June 2. TM
Yaeji, Jessy Lanza at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. On sale March 13. $TBA. June 16. TM
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down at Longboat Hall doors 7 pm. $25. July 23. EB, RT, SS
Nas at Exhibition Place Bandshell Park doors 4:30 pm. $65-$115. July 24. beerfestival.ca
The Growlers at Danforth Music Hall 8 pm. $34.50. August 6. TM
City & Colour at Budweiser Stage All ages. On sale March 13. $35-$90.50. August 7. TM
Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, Turnover at Rebel doors 6 pm, all ages. On sale March 13. $47.50-$60. August 18. TM
Ticket Outlets:
RT rotate.com
SC showclix.com
TW ticketweb.ca
UV universe.com
Find full concert listings here. More just announced concerts here.