Tory Lanez is bringing his Chixtape Live tour to Toronto

Nostalgia pays. Tory Lanez’s Chixtape 5, in which he recreates and updates 00s hip-hop and R&B hits with help from the songs’ original artists, is a huge streaming hit – and now the silky-voiced local singer is bringing the project to life with three shows in three cities, ending in Toronto in February.

The Chixtape Live tour is billed as Tory Lanez and friends. No word on who those friends are, but you could make some guesses (or wishes) based on the track list, which includes guests like Lil Wayne, Ashanti, T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris and Mya. Lanez also long ago buried the hatchet with his one-time rival Drake and has been a guest at his showcase, OVO Fest, so that would likely be a good guess, too.

February 23 at Coca-Cola Coliseum (100 Princes’ Blvd), doors 7 pm, all ages. $24.50-$59.50. ticketmaster.ca.

