Four Toronto concerts to check out on Valentine's Day 2020

Pony, who will be playing Paramore covers with Pretty Matty at Taking Back Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day has become quite the night for live music in Toronto. This Friday (February 14), there are three different cover shows from local bands, all bringing out different musical sides of the polarizing holiday.

Is there a more emo night of the year than St. Val's? Taking Back Valentines Day doesn’t think so, a night at Junction Music Hall (2907 Dundas West) that brings together members of Pony (pictured), Weak Hands, Pretty Matty and more to play full sets of songs by emo stalwarts Jimmy Eat World, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Fall Out Boy and Thrice. Full details here.

Meanwhile, the popular bands-in-costume-as-other-bands night Death To T.O. is migrating from Halloween to let Nyssa, Rapport, Robin Hatch, Mother Tongues and more play romantic pop and rock classics like ABBA, George Michael, Elton John and My Bloody Valentine at Lee’s Palace (529 Bloor West). Find the full list of bands and their alter-egos here.

And Toronto’s busiest tribute band Dwayne Gretzky sticks to tears-in-my-beer country for a two-night stand (February 13 and 14) at the Horseshoe (370 Queen West) that they’ve dubbed Shania Dwayne. They promise whiskey-soaked sadsack classics from Hank Williams to Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Shania Twain. Let's go girls.

And if you still need some Dancing On My Own catharsis the night after Valentine's (Saturday, February 15), you can check out Show Me Love: Robyn Valentine's Dance Party. Call your girlfriends and come get your honey. Don't worry, the Rec Room (255 Bremner) has plenty of corners.

