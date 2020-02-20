The Weeknd is coming to Toronto on his After Hours tour in June

× Expand Duncan Loudon

The Weeknd is coming to Toronto for two hometown arena shows. The Scarborough-bred artist is coming to Scotiabank Arena on June 29 and 30 on his After Hours tour, which Live Nation boasts has the most LED lights and video an arena show has ever seen. Perhaps he’ll be reproducing the blinding Vegas lights seen in his video for the addictive hit Heartless. It's The Weeknd’s first North American tour since Starboy in 2017. Sabrina Claudio and Dan Toliver open.

The After Hours album drops March 20 following The Weeknd’s March 7 performance on Saturday Night Live. The title sounds like a nod to Martin Scorsese’s 1985 crime drama, and The Weeknd is an avid cinephile. The Heartless video is a nod to Terry Gilliam’s Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas. He also recently appeared in Uncut Gems, which Scorsese executive produced, playing the 2012 version of himself. But don't expect that version of The Weeknd here – his stage show has increased in ambition with his pop star stature.

Tickets are $29.75-$175.75 and go on sale on February 28 at 10 am via Ticketmaster.

