Wu-Tang Clan are playing Matty Matheson's birthday festival in Toronto

Local celebrity chef Matty Matheson is throwing a bigger birthday party than usual this year. Much bigger.

MATTYFEST started as a semi-tongue-in-cheek “joke festival” of his favourite bands in the basement Parts & Labour. Now that his restaurant has closed (and even though its underground venue the Shop has reopened under new management), the festival has moved to Echo Beach. And it’s got a lineup to rival most “real” festivals.

There will be two stages of music and $6 dishes by two dozen of Matheson’s favourite restaurants. Wu-Tang Clan (yes, all the living members) will headline the hip-hop and punk-centric music lineup. Other acts include legendary punk band Descendents, rapper Danny Brown and Gogol Bordello, plus local acts like Metz (a MATTYFEST standby), Jennifer Castle, Young Guv, Chastity and Daniel Romano.

Restaurants include Maker Pizza, Superpoint, Donna’s, Canis, Five Points Hot Chicken, Le Swan, Cheese Boutique and an American Pitmasters BBQ station. No one will leave hungry.

Find the full lineup in the poster below:

September 7 at Echo Beach (909 Lake Shore West). $TBA. On sale Thursday (August 1). matty-fest.com.