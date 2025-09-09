16 speed cameras damaged overnight in Toronto; Chow says they’re effective but Ford says they’re a tax grab

Toronto Police Services (TPS) are urging the public for help identifying suspects after 16 automated speed cameras were damaged in just one night.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Insp. Peter Wallace said that investigations are underway to identify suspects after the cameras were damaged overnight across the city.

The incidents come only two days after another speed camera located on Parkside Dr. was cut down for the seventh time in under 10 months.

The constant incidents involving the camera, which is known as one of the most vandalized in the city, has even led the police to installing a camera to overlook it after it was re-installed for the fifth time, in an attempt to catch the suspects.

After several more cameras were vandalized last night, police have now released surveillance footage and are urging the public to come forward with any information that can help identify them.

Wallace says investigations are ongoing, as police use “additional investigative resources” to identify the suspects.

“I want to make one thing clear, traffic enforcement continues, and our traffic officers will continue to enforce the law around speeding and other dangerous driving behaviours across the city. You will see continued traffic enforcement across the city, and you will also see our presence in locations where speed cameras were targeted by vandals,” he said.

The inspector also revealed that police are currently considering alternatives, including the possibility of installing other surveillance cameras to try and catch the suspects.

“I must say this is an ongoing investigation, and it’s been ongoing for the last several months [since] the first occurrence occurred. So, we are actively canvassing, speaking to residents, and again, I must say we’re appealing to the public.”

CHOW, FORD COMMENT ON INCIDENTS

Mayor Olivia Chow spoke with reporters earlier on Tuesday about the incidents, highlighting the importance of speed cameras for safety.

According to the mayor, 111 pedestrians in Toronto were seriously injured when being hit by a car in 2024, while 24 of them died. Additionally, car accidents also killed six cyclists and injured 30 over that year.

A study by SickKids referenced by Chow also states the importance of speed cameras in reducing accidents, citing that those hit by a vehicle going at 30 km/h have a 10-per cent chance of dying, also the chances jump to 85 per cent if the vehicle is travelling at 50 km/h.

“We do know speed kills. We also know from the SickKids study that cameras work, the red light cameras work, the speed cameras work. What [it does] is it actually slows people down,” she said.

“Cameras are there to protect our most vulnerable, whether they’re children going to school or seniors going shopping or going to see a doctor.”

The mayor also emphasized that police guaranteed they are working to find the suspects.

“Cutting down speed cameras is not a joke…The Chief assured me that he will be bringing these vandals, these criminals to justice,” she said.

Nevertheless, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is now urging municipalities in the province to remove speed cameras.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Ford suggested that the enforcement tool unfairly traps drivers into having to pay fines.

“Some people driving through a neighbourhood and they are five, 10 kilometres over, they are getting nailed. It’s not fair. So, I’m dead against this photo radar that they have.”

The premier also suggested that he might take matters into his own hands and force municipalities to get rid of the cameras if they don’t do so on their own.

“They should take out those cameras, all of them. If you want to slow down traffic, that’s cool. You put the big huge signs, big flashing lights, crossing area, people will slow down. This is nothing but a tax grab.”

“Hopefully the cities will get rid of them, like Mayor Del Duca did in Vaughan, or I’m going to help them get rid of them very shortly.”

In 2017, the provincial government authorized municipalities to use automated speed equipment (ASE) to address issues related to speeding in community safety zones and areas near schools.