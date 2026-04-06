Air Canada, WestJet and Porter Airlines to hike flight prices amid rising oil costs 

Looking to escape Toronto’s dreary weather for sunnier destinations? Your flight could cost $50 more.

Starting Monday, Air Canada is implementing a $50 surcharge per passenger to designated SUN destinations to help offset the high price of fuel, brought on by the United States-Iran war.

The surcharge will be added on to the taxes and fees portion of a plane ticket and will affect vacation spots in Mexico, the Caribbean, and the U.S. – like cities in Florida and California.

Air Canada isn’t the only airline increasing their prices, WestJet and Porter Airlines are also tacking on extra charges.

Starting Wednesday, April 8, WestJet will charge an additional $60 on trips booked with a companion voucher.

A perk given to RBC WestJet mastercard holders, a companion voucher lets the cardholder bring a second passenger for a lower fare. Trips booked before April 8 will stay the same price.

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On Friday, the airline sent an email to affected customers that reads, “In response to rising jet fuel prices, WestJet is introducing a temporary fuel surcharge on all bookings made with a companion voucher. As of April 8, 2026, this surcharge will be reflected in the “Other ATC” portion of your booking. All companion voucher bookings completed before April 8, 2026, will not be affected.”

In late March, Porter Airlines introduced a $40 temporary fuel surcharge on VIPorter flight redemptions. This means customers who want to use earned points to help pay for flight tickets will incur the extra charge.

Air Transat has also increased fares for trips from Canada to Europe to offset increased operating costs.

Air Canada, WestJet and Porter Airlines say their fares will drop back down once oil prices return to normal levels.