Andrew Scheer's no-win situation

For someone who just had one of his best weeks in months, Andrew Scheer sure picked an odd time to call it quits.

The Conservative Party of Canada leader announced his resignation on Thursday, barely two years after taking the helm of the party. He said the decision came following many weeks of "long conversations with friends and family,” after which he decided that he could no longer devote the time needed for the job.

“Our party needs someone who can give the party everything they’ve got," Scheer said.

The announcement came as a shock to his caucus. It was only on Tuesday that the Conservatives had managed to push through a vote in the House forcing the creation of a special committee to examine Canada's relationship with China, an issue which has become a flashpoint for conservatives. But for Scheer, the writing has been on the wall since the election.

Ever since several prominent Conservatives came out against Scheer, there has been a lot of talk about the need for the party to modernize. Scheer's brand of social conservativism just doesn't fit the mould of a modern, multi-ethnic Canada.

And those in the party who were upset about his lacklustre election performance couldn’t let go of the fact that a golden opportunity had slipped through the party’s fingers. After the SNC-Lavalin affair and Brownface/Blackface rocked the Trudeau Liberals, expectations in Conservative ranks were high. Nothing short of a win would do.

But was it even realistic to think Scheer could go from 100 seats to the 170 needed for a majority? Stephen Harper didn't win a majority government until his fifth try.

There were reasons for the Conservatives to be optimistic post-election. The party had won the popular vote. It had elected some 30 new MPs. And in the weeks since the campaign, it looked like Scheer was prepared to ride out the questions about his leadership.

He had let his closest staffers go, including campaign co-chair and longtime friend Hamish Marshall. The party had tasked John Baird to conduct a post-mortem on the election. And Scheer had recently hired Conservative fixer Nick Kouvalis to help him navigate the minefield he found himself in post-election.

A plan was put in motion to remake Scheer in the lead up to April’s leadership review in Toronto. The talking points on that revolved around a number of questions. If not Scheer then who? And when would the party hold a leadership campaign to replace him should he fall short at the review? What if Trudeau pulled the plug and decided to call an election early?

But those behind the scenes orchestrating the whisper campaign against Scheer wouldn't stop. In recent weeks, several news outlets were chasing allegations that Scheer availed himself of funds from the party to send his five kids to private school.

On the scale of political transgressions, it doesn't rate as among the most scandalous. The party’s executive director released a statement Thursday to say there was nothing inappropriate about the arrangement. The optics, on the other hand, were another matter.

To be sure, a low-level campaign to topple Scheer had been going on even before the election was over and it was clear that the country was headed for a Liberal minority. That’s when rumours first surfaced that Peter MacKay and others were readying to challenge Scheer. Rona Ambrose, Erin O’Toole, Lisa Raitt and Brad Trost are other names that have since been added to the list of possible usurpers/successors.

In retrospect, Scheer’s exit was just a matter of time. The promised breakthroughs in Ontario and Quebec never happened. And in the end, Scheer’s inability to resonate with voters in central Canada exposed his Achilles heel and led to his undoing. His unwillingness to tell the so-con lobby in the party to fuck off, didn’t help either. Yes, he owed his leadership to them, but they also proved a massive liability during the election.

Those who know Scheer say he is a straight arrow, an honest guy. If he was being completely honest with himself then he must have known that his continued leadership of the party had become untenable. As he mentioned in his speech, no individual is bigger than the party. And, for all the party's electoral gains, it has essentially become a Western rump.

The recent spin coming from Scheer supporters is that the leader would have done better in Ontario if it hadn’t been for the mess made by Doug Ford, who was noticeably absent from Scheer campaign stops during the election. It's no secret – and bears repeating – that most among those who have come out publicly against Scheer’s leadership are Ford supporters.

But there were too many unforgivable tactical errors during the campaign from a team that had never run a national race before. Chief among them was Scheer’s obsession with covering his right flank to keep onside the yahoo's in former Conservative foe Maxime Bernier's base. But Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada proved no factor at all in the election.

And then there was his well-publicized failure to stickhandle questions about his opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage.

On climate change – the number one issue of the campaign (if we can forget Brownface/Blackface for the moment) – there was no carbon pricing regime to speak of in the Conservative platform.

The tactical errors were compounded by a number of rookie mistakes. Scheer's failure to disclose his American citizenship, for example, and the false claim on his resume that he earned credentials as an insurance broker before he entered politics, exposed a transparency problem. For someone who spent a good deal of time during the election telling voters how much of a fraud the other guy was, the errors of omission raised serious questions of credibility.

For Scheer, his post-election travails were quickly turning into a no-win situation.

Even if he had managed to make it to the leadership review, chances were that Scheer would not have been able to win enough support to quiet the naysayers in the party. Getting planeloads of delegates from his base out West to the vote in Toronto would be no easy task.

But it's Scheer who must take most of the blame for his demise. He may be an honest guy, but he also possesses a stubborn streak.

There has been much talk post-election about his inability to evolve. To be sure, lately he’s seemed in no mood to acknowledge the rebuke handed him by voters. He’s sounded like someone auditioning to be the leader of the Western Separatist Party than the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. He's seemed more out of touch than ever. Was this really the guy to lead the party into the next election?

His remarks following the Speech from the Throne, for example, focused almost exclusively on Alberta. There was no mention of Ontario, Quebec or Atlantic Canada, all regions where the Conservatives had lost support. Scheer was doubling down, singing from the same old songbook we heard during the election.

His caucus was reportedly caught by surprise by his resignation. And therein lies another bone of contention with Scheer.

He has been an MP since 2004. But he’s spent the better part of the last decade outside the caucus serving as Speaker of the House. That job came with all the trappings of political privilege – a private residence, staff, a car and, critics say, created an air of entitlement around Scheer that didn't go over well in caucus.

Scheer hadn't learned the lessons required to lead. Conservative insiders say that, outside of a couple of dozen MPs, there was very little interaction by Scheer with caucus members. He was known for playing favourites, like how he'd share a coffee, for example, with the same group of MPs in the members' lounge.

Scheer had one final request before signing off on Thursday and that was that the party stay united. That wasn't going to happen if he stuck around.

