Coronavirus updates: Ontario to extend state of emergency for 28 days; St. Joseph’s Health Centre declares COVID-19 outbreak

As of 4 pm on April 12, there are 7,470 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

3,357 cases have been resolved in the province and 291 people have died.

As of 12:30 pm on April 13, there are 2,363 cases in Toronto and 92 people have died.

10:50 am Ontario's COVID-19 cases go up by 483

Ontario now has 7,953 cases of COVID-19, public health officials reported on Tuesday. The province saw a single-day increase of 483 known cases – or 6.5 per cent. There have been 334 deaths in the province and 3,568 cases have been resolved.

The number of patients hospitalized in the province is 769, with 255 in intensive care and 199 in intensive care on ventilators.

The total number of people tested is 113,082 and 2,107 cases are under investigation.

10:25 am Ontario to extend state of emergency for 28 days

The Ontario legislature will convene today to extend the province’s state of emergency for another 28 days.

Despite some cautiously optimistic signs that physical distancing is having an effect in the fight against COVID-19, Ford said during his daily press briefing on Monday that it is too soon to lift the emergency orders requiring non-essential businesses and workplaces to close.

9:15 am St. Joseph’s Health Centre declares COVID-19 outbreak

St. Joseph's Health Centre in the city's west end has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the intensive care unit after one patient and two staff members tested positive, the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital, which is located The Queensway near Roncevalles, said in a statement that a patient being treated in the ICU tested positive after developing a new respiratory illness while in hospital. Two staffers that had contact with the patient also tested positive.

"These staff are both doing well and are at home," the hospital said. "We have implemented all outbreak precautions in our ICU. All patients who were in the ICU last week at the time that this patient was identified have been swabbed and results have come back negative. As a precautionary measure, all ICU patients are on droplet precautions for 14 days.

"Admissions to the ICU will continue from inpatient areas. At present, any patients coming to the emergency department requiring an ICU level of care will be transferred to another facility which will be reassessed daily as we monitor the situation."

9:10 am 25 people dead of COVID-19 at Etobicoke nursing home

The executive director a nursing home in Etobicoke said that a total of 25 residents have died from COVID-19.

Eatonville Care Centre's Evelyn MacDonald confirmed in a statement on Monday night that the increase in deaths is based on changes to criteria in provincial testing guidelines – not new fatalities. The deaths of nine residents that previously died due to unknown causes are now attributed to COVID-19

The home is located at the East Mall and Burnamthorpe.

On Monday, Ontario’s associate chief medical office of health Barbara Yaffe said there are COVID-19 outbreaks in 89 long-term care homes in the province and 120 residents have died.

In Toronto, 39 long-term care homes have one or more COVID-19 cases and there have been 50 COVID-19 deaths in these homes. The total number of people that have died of COVID-19 in Toronto is 92.

9:05 am Canada has over 25,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 25,680 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 780 people have died. The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

