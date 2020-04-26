Coronavirus updates: D'arcy Street nursing home reports 26 deaths; Ontario reports 437 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

× Expand Nick Lachance coronavirus stay at home

As of April 24, there are 14,432 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

8,000 cases have been resolved in the province and 835 people have died.

As of April 25, there are 4,628 cases in Toronto and 253 people have died.

11:49 am Mon Sheong nursing home on D'Arcy reports 26 deaths

The Mon Sheong Foundation is reporting that 50 residents at its nursing home on D’Arcy Street have tested positive for coronavirus and that 26 of those have died. The foundation is also reporting that 16 staff have tested positive for the virus and is calling for more help from the province and Toronto Public Health to arrest the spread of the disease.

Management of the home say they have been “in daily communication” with both the Ministry of Health and Toronto Public Health since early April, according to a statement released by the foundation yesterday evening.

“Mon Sheong has made it very clear to the government our primary need of additional nurses and personal support workers (PSWs) for our residents,” the statement says. “Additional manpower would help ease the nursing and personal care workload on the current crew.”

The province has partnered with Mt. Sinai to send additional nurses to the home. Two nurses were sent Friday and another four are expected on Monday. Mon Sheong says it has also appealed to "community healthcare professionals" for more help.

The home says that its typical pool of nursing staff has been down 20 per cent because of the virus. The decrease has caused more staff to be required to work overtime. The home says that it has also been relying on the return of retired employees to make up the staff shortfall.

10:30 am Ontario's COVID-19 cases goes up by 437

Ontario now has 14,432 cases of COVID-19, public health officials reported on Sunday. The province saw an increase of 3.1 per cent – or 437 cases. That's the lowest percentage increase in almost two weeks.

The number of resolved cases in the province is now 8,000 or 55.4 per cent of overall cases.

There have been 835 deaths, an increase of 24 deaths since the previous day's report. Of those deaths, 455 are have been among long-term care home residents/patients, up by 15 from the previous report.

The number of patients hospitalize is 938, including 252 in intensive care and 195 in intensive care on ventilators.

9 am Canada has over 45,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 45,354 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 2,465 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

