Coronavirus updates: Toronto city council to meet virtually for first time

× Expand Nick Lachance coronavirus Closed business on Queen Street, April 25, 2020.

As of April 28, there are 15,728 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

8,964 cases have been resolved in the province and 996 people have died.

As of April 29, there are 5,360 cases in Toronto and 347 people have died.

9:05 am Toronto city council to hold first virtual meeting

Toronto's first virtual city council meeting will take place today at 10 am via a video conferencing platform. Residents can watch the proceedings via YouTube.

Today's agenda includes only urgent items related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Notable items include a plan to temporarily house homeless people living in encampments in two unoccupied midtown buildings, and a $47.5 million initiative to build 250 supportive modular housing units on city land, also for homeless Torontonians.

9 am Canada has over 51,597 cases of COVID-19

There are 51,597 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 2,996 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

