Join David Miller in the fight against climate change: the big 3

1. FUN AT BRICK WORKS

Don't let go of that holiday spirit quite yet. Evergreen's Winter Village at the Brick Works has all kinds of activities for all ages: hands-on nature play in the Children's Garden, ice skating, fat bike rides and more, to Sunday (January 8). Street food vendors, too, so there's good snacking. Free. 550 Bayview. Check hours at evergreen.ca/wintervillage.

2. GREENING TORONTO

The power of cities to tackle climate change – it's our secret weapon against global warming folks – is the focus of a presentation and discussion at Swansea Town Hall, 95 Lavinia, Wednesday (January 11). World Wildlife Fund-Canada president and CEO David Miller, who led the charge in the greening of Toronto while he was mayor, is featured speaker at the event. Free. 7 pm. Pre-register at green13toronto.org.

3. BECOME A BOARD MEMBER

Volunteer Toronto is looking for – you guessed it – volunteers to serve on the boards of non-profits doing great things to build caring communities all over the city. Learn about the responsibilities and benefits of being a board member at a workshop Wednesday (January 11) at the Volunteer Toronto offices at 344 Bloor West, #404, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. $10. Pre-register at cec@volunteertoronto.ca.

