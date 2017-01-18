The ROM redeems itself: the Big 3

× Expand Isaac Julien gives a lecture on his work at the ROM January 24.

1. ROM REDEEMING ITSELF

The Royal Ontario Museum is working hard to mend its relationship with Black artists – and, by extension, with the Black community. Having issued a formal apology for its poorly conceived (basically racist) 1988 exhibit Into The Heart Of Africa, the ROM is programming artists who have passion and a political edge. Enter Isaac Julien on the eve of Black History Month, who opens his show Other Destinies, a series of film projections on the subject of geography and displacement, on Saturday (January 21). Julien lectures on his work Tuesday (January 24) at 7 pm. $15.50-$20. 100 Queen's Park. rom.on.ca.

2. WOMEN'S MARCH ON WASHINGTON, TORONTO EDITION

Women and their allies gather at Queen's Park at noon on Saturday (January 21) in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington protesting the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. It's one of dozens of demonstrations and marches taking place across North America. Show up and say no to hate and intolerance. Free. 47 Queen's Park Crescent East. facebook.com/letustalkwomen.

3. MAKING SENSE OF THE NEWS

Toronto-born MSNBC chief business analyst and anchor Ali Velshi lectures on how to make sense of the news in an address entitled Mixed Messages: Fact, Fiction Or Judgment at the Ismaili Centre, 49 Wynford, on Thursday (January 26) at 7:30 pm. A Q&A and moderated discussion with former Globe editor John Stackhouse follows. $20. 416-646-6965.

