Bought an obstructed seat through StubHub for Eras Tour Vancouver? A refund might be coming your way

What to know StubHub and Consumer Protection B.C. reached a deal regarding the company’s violation of ticketing transparency laws.

Fans who bought tickets that didn’t state they had an obstructed view are eligible for a refund from StubHub.

The company will reach out by May 1, 2026 to affected fans.

Swifties who bought tickets to The Eras Tour Vancouver dates on StubHub could be eligible for a refund.

Consumer Protection British Columbia and StubHub Canada reached an agreement after the ticket reseller was found to have violated the province’s ticketing transparency rules.

Among StubHub’s consumer protection violations were not disclosing the full cost of a ticket, including taxes, fees, and service charges. The company also neglected to provide consumers with guarantees if their ticket did not match what was advertised.

As a result, fans who were duped into buying tickets for Dec. 6, 7 and 8, 2024 with obstructed or limited viewing angles in sections 219 to 236, 336, or 418 to 437 are eligible for a refund from StubHub.

The reseller also has to pay $6,000 to Consumer Protection B.C., $2,500 to the Consumer Advancement Fund, and improve transparency for ticket sales moving forward.

StubHub will reach out to affected concert-goers by May 1 either through their email or mailing address on file to arrange a refund.