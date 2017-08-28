BuskerFest 2017 hosts Eid celebrations for Toronto Muslims

× Expand The 18th annual BuskerFest takes over Woodbine Park from September 1 to 4.

If you want to send a message to white supremacists and xenophobes over the long weekend, consider stopping by the Toronto International BuskerFest at Woodbine Park. The 18th annual fundraiser for Epilepsy Toronto and the largest street-performers festival in North America is partnering with the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) to host the largest Eid celebration in the GTA.

Eid al-Adha is a Muslim holiday that takes place September 1. In the past, MAC has hosted prayers and celebrations for over 15,000 people. On Friday at 10 am, prayer service will take place on the east side of Woodbine Park followed by celebrations at the festival.

"Our theme for our Eid celebrations is 'diversity is our strength,'” says Akram Abdelrahman, who leads MAC’s Toronto chapter. “The multicultural essence of Islam is reflected in this Eid festival and the makeup of Canadian society. It is an opportunity for the wider community to observe and celebrate Eid with us.”

Also new to this year’s festival is a tented performance stage for circus acts. Chef Jagger Gordon of Toronto’s pay-what-you-can soup stand, Feed It Forward, will run a as a pop-up restaurant serving dinner on Saturday night and brunch the next morning.

This year’s festival showcases over 100 performers from around the world, a beer garden, family fun zone, midway and more. Admission to the festival is by donation, with all proceeds benefiting Epilepsy Toronto.

