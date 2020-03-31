Ontario closes public schools until May, unveils online learning guidelines

× Expand Ross Romano (Minister of Colleges and Universities), Doug Ford (Premier), Stephen Lecce (Minister of Education) Ross Romano, minister of colleges and universities, is giving post-secondary students a deferral on loan payments.

Ontario schools are closed due to the COVID-19 crisis until at least May 4, but students will keep studying with teachers and take exams – all online. And post-secondary institutions will receive $25 million.

These are some of the main points from today’s press conference by Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford, Stephen Lecce, minister of education, Ross Romano, minister of colleges and universities, and Christine Elliott, minister of health.

Lecce unveiled the second phase of the Learn at Home program, which states that students will reconnect with teachers and other school staff.

Teacher-led learning will be re-established, with K to grade 6 students completing five hours of work per student/week; grades 7-8 will complete 10 hours of work per student/week; and grades 9-12 will include three hours of work per course per week for semestered students (1.5 hours of work per course per week for non-semestered students).

All students will receive report cards.

For students in grades 11 and 12, Leece is ensuring students will be on track to graduate.

“We will do whatever it takes to ensure you graduate,” said Lecce. “There will be no barriers to accessing post-secondary pathways.”

The province also said that they will be embracing all forms of student connectivity – “by printed materials or tablet, every child will continue to learn,” said Lecce.

For post-secondary students who have graduated or are about to graduate, Romano said there will be a six-month deferral on all OSAP loan payments – which means no interest, no payments and no collections.

Romano also announced a cash injection of $25 million to all the province’s post-secondary colleges and universities and Indigenous institutes. The money will be used by each institution "as they see fit during the COVID-19 crisis," said Romano.

The government has reached an agreement with eCampusOntario to provide post-secondary institutions with online resources.

“Students can conduct their examinations and be graded online, which will allow continuity of academic success,” said Romano.

Minister Lecce acknowledged the issue of students and mental health during this time.

“We know mental health challenges are real facing real students, especially anxiety and confusion about what this all means to them and their future,” said Lecce. “We’re actively supporting Kids Help Phone and encouraging kids to reach out and text the word ‘connect’ to 686868 right now if they’re in need. We’re also working to unleash the full support of mental health professionals, including psychologists, psychotherapists and social workers to start connecting with students in a secure manner.”

When Ford was asked how post-secondary students who normally work summer jobs to pay for their education will do that in the current economy, he replied: “A lot depends on how this curve is going.”

@GlennSumi