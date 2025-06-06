Environment Canada warns of poor air quality in Toronto due to wildfire smoke

A special air quality statement is currently in effect for the City of Toronto as wildfire smoke drifts into the region, prompting public health concerns over poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Environment Canada issued the alert early Friday morning, warning that wildfire smoke is expected to linger over the city throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

According to the air quality tracking site IQAir, Toronto currently ranks as having the third-worst air quality among major cities worldwide.

“Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility,” the statement reads.

Torontonians may begin experiencing symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, mild cough or headaches.

In more serious cases, individuals may experience wheezing, chest pain, or severe coughing — symptoms that require immediate medical attention.

Health officials are advising residents to limit time outdoors.

“People more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms,” the statement said.

When indoors, residents are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed, especially during periods of extreme heat and smoke.

For those who must be outdoors, a well-fitting N95 mask or equivalent can help reduce exposure to harmful fine particles in the smoke.

Authorities also urge the public to check in on neighbours or loved ones who may be more susceptible to the effects of outdoor air pollution.

Toronto’s in for a mix of sun and cloud today, with temperatures hitting 24 C, although it’ll feel more like 27 C with the humidity.

Looking ahead, Saturday’s shaping up to be sunny with a high of 25 C, while Sunday is expected to cool down slightly, with a high of 22 C.

Next week, there will be a chance of showers for Monday and Tuesday, and a mix of sun and cloud for the remainder of the week, with rainy conditions expected for the weekend.