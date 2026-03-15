Here are 8 spots around Toronto hosting Oscars watch parties

It’s once again that time of year when the film industry’s most prestigious are recognized for their cinematic achievements of 2025.

This year, the Academy Awards (a.k.a. the Oscars) is hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien – his second consecutive year to do so. The ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with security dialed up following a warning from the FBI about a potential drone attack, according to U.S. media outlets

According to Nielsen’s – a global data company on audience analytics – the award show saw 19.7 million viewers last year – up from the previous year.

Here is a list of places in Toronto that are offering viewing parties.

Firkin on Yonge

207 Yonge St

Hosted by Toronto Movies and Outings Group!

Start time: 6 p.m.

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At this viewing party hosted by a local film social group, the Firkin on Yonge is promising great sound, massive screens, and great food. There is also an Oscar ballot for attendees for a chance to win a $50 gift card to the cinema. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

401 Commons

401 Richmond St W

Hosted by Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival

Start time: 6 p.m.

Cheer on this year’s Asian nominees with fellow film lovers and play along with their Oscar Bingo for a chance to win a prize bundle valued at $220+ including a signed, framed KPOP DEMON HUNTER print. Attendance is free, though bingo sheets are $10 each and available for sale at the event, which comes with one free raffle ticket. Details to the event are on Reel Asian’s website.

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Mademoiselle

563 King St. W

Start time: 7 p.m.

This seafood restaurant in the heart of Toronto’s Fashion District is rolling out the red carpet for the big celebration. Everyone is invited for a night of glamour, and glory. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Burdock Brewery & Music Hall

1184 Bloor St. W

Start time: 7 p.m.

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Head over to the Burdock Music Hall for a peek into Hollywood in Bloorcourt Village. Drinks, popcorn, and prizes for whoever guesses the most number of awards correct! No advance tickets, no cover, no RSVPs, just good old first-come-first served.

The Corner Place

11 Jarvis St

Start time: 7 p.m.

This gastropub in Old Town is putting on the Oscar spectacle for all its guests to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the award show. The venue is normally walk-in only, but is accepting reservations for the Oscar viewing party, which can be made by calling directly. Their number is found on their website.

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Fox Theatre

2236 Queen St. E

Start time: 6 p.m.

Popcorn, draft beer, and snacks are the cherry on top for this viewing party live on the big screen. The event is free to attend but encourages attendees to donate what they can upon entry in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Tickets are currently sold out online but event organizers say more tickets will be released at the box office based on how many people show up to the event by 6 p.m.

Paupers Pub (2nd floor)

539 Bloor St. W

Hosted by Downtown Toronto Movie Club

Start time: 6 p.m.

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Watch the Oscars, win prizes, and meet other film buffs at Downtown Toronto Movie Club’s watch party. In addition to the awards ceremony, attendees can win prizes with the prediction pool, Best Dressed award, and Trivia. The event is currently sold out.

TIFF Light Box (members only)

350 King St. W

Start time: 5:30 p.m.

Comedians Alice Rose and Andrea Alexis-James will host this members-only event at TIFF Lightbox. It’s a real immersive experience, celebrating Hollywood’s biggest night live on the big screen. Toronto Trivia is also participating in the event, with a movie trivia for attendees. It’s free for TIFF members, who have access to tickets on Ticketmaster.