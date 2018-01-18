Hijab “hoax” on who?

× Expand Scarborough student says she was attacked by a man who tried to cut off her hijab. Toronto police now say that the incident as reported never happened.

Where there should have been understanding, there was anger. Where there should have been comfort, there was outrage. But for many Islamophobes it became “proof” of a wide-ranging Muslim conspiracy to trick Canadians into thinking anti-Muslim hate is rampant.

I’m speaking of the story of the 11-year-old girl who reported to her teachers in Scarborough January 12 that she was attacked by a man who allegedly tried to cut off her hijab as she walked with her brother to school.

We are now told by Toronto police that the incident as reported never happened.

“After a detailed investigation, police have determined that the events described in the original news release did not happen,” police said in a statement released Monday (January 15). “The investigation is concluded.”

This shocked and saddened many of us who were horrified by initial news of the attack, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims, which was “relieved,” but “unsettled” by the latest development as “such reports may also affect persons who are in fact targeted by Islamophobic and hateful acts.” Indeed, the incident may make it more difficult for hate crimes victims to feel comfortable about coming forward.

For me, the really sad part was the reaction on social media from those who chose to berate the child, to viciously condemn her and her family and to engage in the worst Islamophobic and racist rhetoric one could imagine.

Many of those, of course, were outright haters just waiting for their opportunity to crawl out from under their rocks and bathe in their odium.

However, even some well-meaning people took a dip in that pool, including conservative columnists in mainstream media who have labelled the story a “hoax” and demanded the family apologize. Others among the international press who reported the initial story were more careful to note that police have declined to say whether the girl has acknowledged the incident never happened. The alleged attacker was described in initial reports as Asian, of medium build, with a thin moustache and black prescription glasses. Perhaps more will be revealed in the coming days.

But we know similar incidents have happened before.

Following a spate of bomb threats to Jewish Community Centres and synagogues around the world last year, it was found that the perpetrator was a Jewish teenager living in -Israel.

When that came to light, fulminations from the usual cast of neo-Nazis, anti-Semites and the like were loud and obnoxious.

However, most people understood that such issues will arise from time to time in our not-so-perfect world. It never diminished the fact that anti-Semitism is real and on the rise.

Similarly, for Canada’s Muslim community, Islamophobia is all too present, up by more than 600 per cent online, according to a recent report. Also for the first time this year, Canada’s intelligence services have acknowledged in their annual report the threat of right-wing extremism as a “growing concern” in Canada.

The report notes that extreme right-wing violence in Canada has been “sporadic and opportunistic,” but points to the January 29 massacre at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City in which six Canadian Muslims were gunned down at prayer, as “a reminder that attacks perpetrated by those who espouse extreme right-wing views can occur in Canada.”

It is alleged that the gunman, Alexandre Bissonette, was inspired by right-wing groups online. It was the first time in recent Canadian history that an act of murderous hate targeted a place of worship.

In its aftermath, the nation was shocked. A palpable sense of fear gripped the Muslim community and it continues to hover. For a short time, Canadians did the right thing. Offerings of condolences from politicians, faith leaders and ordinary citizens poured in. Prayer vigils were held and “rings of peace” formed at various mosques across the city to show support.

The empathy lasted only a very short time. A few weeks later, a host of anti-Muslim rallies were held in front of downtown mosques where bigots and Islamophobes gathered to spew their hatred.

Now the vitriol is being directed at a young child who cried wolf.

Bernie M. Farber is a former CEO of the Canadian Jewish Congress and executive director of the Mosaic Institute.

