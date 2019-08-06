Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings remembered

× Expand R. Jeanette Martin Lantern ceremony remembers victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at Nathan Phillips Square on Tuesday (August 6).

The Hiroshima Day Coalition makes the case for global nuclear disarmament at its annual ceremonies to mark the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Tuesday (August 6). Ray Acheson, director of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, delivers the keynote. The All Nations Junior Drummers, flutist Ron Korb, Pax Christi Chorale and Raging Grannies perform at the Peace Garden at Nathan Phillips Square. Community tables open at 4:30 pm, lantern ceremony takes place at dusk. Free. 100 Queen West. hiroshimadaycoalition.ca