Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings remembered

Annual ceremonies to mark 1945 bombings – and make the case for nuclear disarmament – take place at City Hall today

The Hiroshima Day Coalition makes the case for global nuclear disarmament at its annual ceremonies to mark the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Tuesday (August 6). Ray Acheson, director of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, delivers the keynote. The All Nations Junior Drummers, flutist Ron Korb, Pax Christi Chorale and Raging Grannies perform at the Peace Garden at Nathan Phillips Square. Community tables open at 4:30 pm, lantern ceremony takes place at dusk. Free. 100 Queen West. hiroshimadaycoalition.ca