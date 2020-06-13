Coronavirus updates: Ontario eases restrictions on weddings and funerals; Province reports 266 new COVID-19 cases

× Expand Samuel Engelking COVID-19 testing centre UHN Toronto Western

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of June 12, there are 31,992 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

26,538 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,507 people have died.

As of June 12, there are 13,236 cases in Toronto, 10,831 recovered cases and 976 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

1:32 pm Toronto announces phased reopening plan for child-care centres

Toronto will begin reopening child-care centres on June 29.

On Friday, Mayor John Tory announced a phase reopening plan that will see city-run, licensed child-care centres restart with health and safety protocols in place.

The province began allowing child-care centres to reopen on June 12 and released guidelines for operators to follow, which include limiting capacity, screening staff and children for COVID-19 symptoms and prohibiting visitors, among other measures.

Tory said the city’s emergency child-care centres – which will end on June 26 – that have been operating during the lockdown have many of these protocols already in place, but other centres will need time to prepare for reopening.

Families currently using the emergency centres will continue to have their child-care fees covered by the province until June 26 whether or not they have transitioned to another arrangement by then. The city will also work the families to find alternatives.

Toronto’s plan will involve prioritizing children in case demand exceeds capacity, including children who were receiving emergency child care, parents who are returning to work but can’t work from home and special circumstances.

The city-run centres will not charge fees to existing child-care families if they do not have access to a space or decide not to accept a space. Fees in the reopened facilities will remain the same prior to closure.

Ontario’s funding plan assumes that operating costs will be fully funded through a mix of federal supports, provincial and municipal funding, and parent fees.

Child-care centres closed under emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19 on March 17. On March 31, the city began reopening emergency centres to serve frontline workers with no other options.

1:10 pm Toronto reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Toronto Public Health has confirmed 87 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 13,236. Another 114 people have recovered.

In total, 10,831 cases are now considered resolved, up by 114 since yesterday. There are now 2,855 active COVID-19 cases in Toronto. Three more people have died. The virus has killed 976 people in the city.

10:45 am Ontario increases number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals

The province is upping the number of attendees allowed at indoor and outdoor weddings and funerals "based on positive public health trends."

In a statement on Saturday, Doug Ford's government said the capacity for indoor weddings or funerals can be up to 30 per cent capacity of the ceremony venue. The guest list for outdoor ceremonies is now limited to 50 people.

The change took effect at 12:01 am on June 12.

Attendees must follow health and safety advice, including practising physical distancing from people who are not from the same household or 10-person social circle.

The maximum number of people allowed to attend indoor or outdoor wedding and funeral receptions is still 10 people. "As the COVID-19 outbreak evolves in Ontario, further direction will be provided on capacity restrictions for weddings and funerals going forward," the statement reads.

10:30 am Ontario reports 266 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Provincial public health officials have reported 266 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Ontario's total to 31,992.

The increase marks the sixth day in a row Ontario has recorded an increase of less than 300 new cases.

The number of resolved cases is now 26,538 – or 83 per cent of total cases – up by 351 since yesterday. Another nine people have died. In all, the virus has killed 2,507 people in Ontario.

The number of tests conducted continues to go up. There were 27,456 tests completed since yesterday, with another 26,158 cases under investigation.

There are 489 people in hospital with 110 in intensive care and 68 are intensive care on ventilators.

10:30 am Canada has more than 97,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 97,943 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 8,049 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

@nowtoronto