Coronavirus updates: Ontarians favour public services over fighting deficit post-pandemic; Migrant workers hold online rally today following COVID-19 deaths

Case summary

As of June 12, there are 31,992 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

26,538 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,507 people have died.

As of June 12, there are 13,236 cases in Toronto, 10,831 recovered cases and 976 people have died.

3:13 pm Poll finds most Ontarians favour keeping public services than fighting deficit post-pandemic

A poll conducted by Nanos Research suggests Ontarians want to see strong government investment in public services post-pandemic

The poll of 1,017 Canadians found that 76 per cent of respondents agree that maintaining pubic services and public service jobs are important to the post-pandemic recovery.

The poll conducted for OPSEU also suggests that Ontarians are wary of cutting public services and public service jobs to help reduce the deficit post-pandemic.

Twice as many respondents to the survey also say they oppose privatizing public services like the LCBO than say the support privatization to tackle the deficit.

According to the poll, Ontarians almost unanimously favour more investment in long term care and health care post-pandemic.

2:18 pm Ontario reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 197 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths. That’s 69 fewer confirmed cases compared to June 12, but three more deaths. Forty-one of the new cases are in long term care homes. And 28 are among health care workers. There are currently 32,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

12:41 pm Canada's chief medical officer encourages Canadians to donate blood

As planned medical procedures resume, Canada’s chief medical officer is encouraging Canadians to donate blood.

Theresa Tam used her Sunday COVID-19 update to make the plea on World Blood Donor Day.

“Let's all roll up our sleeves and help keep Canada's lifeline strong.”

Tam says Canadian Blood Services and Héma-Québec have enhanced cleaning, infection-control and screening practices in place to protect donors. And that physical distancing measures are in place at all blood donor clinics across the country, including appointment only visits.

Canadians who wish to donate can call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or book an appointment online at blood.ca. Canadians in Quebec can call 1-888-666-HEMA (1-888-666-4362) or book an appointment online at Héma-Québec.

12:17 pm Migrant workers call for COVID-19 relief

Groups representing migrant and undocumented workers and refugees are holding a cross-country digital rally and caravan today, following the deaths of two migrant farmworkers in Ontario from COVID-19.

The groups are calling for full immigration status for all non-permanent residents “to give migrants the ability to protect and care for themselves and their families during the pandemic.”

The groups note that migrant workers and undocumented workers also do not qualify for many economic emergency response measures announced by the federal government. And many of them work in the agricultural and food processing sectors of the economy, which have been among the most hard-hit by COVID-19. Migrants and refugees are also among the highest proportion who rely on food banks and emergency shelters, which have reached the “breaking point” during the pandemic.

The federal cabinet, meanwhile, is considering regularizing some asylum seekers working in healthcare in Quebec.

Events for today's rally are being broadcast here.

9 am Canada has more than 98,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 98,410 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 8,107 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

