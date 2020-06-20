Coronavirus updates: Toronto reports spike in COVID-19 deaths; Three provinces record hundreds of "excess" deaths during pandemic; Ontario reports more than 200 new cases

× Expand Samuel Engelking Physical distancing sign Toronto June 17

Case summary

As of June 19, there are 33,301 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

28,468 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,595 people have died.

As of June 19, there are 13,768 cases in Toronto, 11,706 recovered cases and 1,009 people have died.

3:21 pm Toronto reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

Toronto Public Health has reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the city's total to 13,768. There have been 11,706 recoveries, an increase of 95 cases since yesterday. The number of people in hospital is 267, with 65 in intensive care.

The city has reported a jump in deaths, with 25 people dying since yesterday. Of those deaths, 24 relate to outbreaks that occurred between mid-April and mid- June.

"These earlier outbreak and death investigations are complete, and these additional deaths have been entered into the provincial integrated Public Health Information System database," the city said in a statement. "This is standard process to ensure that all deaths are accurately identified, and this may sometimes occur after the outbreak ends."

In total, the virus has killed 1,034 people in Toronto.

2:17 pm Toronto opens emergency cooling centres during weekend heat wave

The city has opened 15 emergency cooling centres this weekend

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto on June 20 and 21. A warning is issued when two or more consecutive days with daytime maximum temperatures of 31°C or warmer or when two or more consecutive days with humidex values expected to reach 40 or higher are forecast.

The centres opened at 11 am on Saturday, including a new location at the Parkdale Library. View a list of the centres and their locations here.

2:05 pm Toronto to host virtual sunrise ceremony for National Indigenous Peoples Day

The city will host a virtual sunrise ceremony for National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.

The event would normally take place at Nathan Phillips Square but is being moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 am and a video will be available to view online here.

Toronto's ceremony will include a prayer from Elder Garry Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation; water ceremony and song followed by a berry teaching with Kim Wheatley, Anishinaabe Grandmother, Turtle Clan and Traditional Ancestral Knowledge Keeper from Shawanaga First Nation; a welcome from Chief Stacey Laforme of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation; messages from Mayor John Tory and councillor Mike Layton; and a Big Drum Honour Song performed by the Black Bull Moose Singers, a traditional Indigenous singing group of the Anishnawbe and Oneida First Nations.

The day recognizes and celebrates the and culture and accomplishments and knowledge of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

11:33 am Three provinces experienced hundreds of "excess" deaths during pandemic

Statistics Canada has released a report on “excess mortality” that show hundreds of people died in the first few weeks of the pandemic, but many of those deaths were not related to COVID-19.

Excess mortality is when there are more deaths during a specific period of time than expected compared with past trends. The report covers the first 18 weeks of 2020, ending May 2. It compared weekly deaths in that time compared with the highest number of weekly deaths in the same period last year.

Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta all experienced excess mortality in the weeks since March 11, after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Stats Can reports that the excess mortality disproportionately affected those over the age of 85. The trend was observed in both men and women.

Between March 15 and April 25, British Columbia reported 372 more deaths than in any of the previous five years for those same weeks. Of those deaths, 99 were attributed to COVID-19.

In Quebec, there were 1,472 more deaths in 2020 than in any of the previous five years for a six-week period starting with the week ending March 28. There were 2,132 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the same period.

For a seven-week period beginning with the week ending February 29, Alberta recorded 402 more deaths than in each of the previous five years. There were 40 COVID-19 deaths in the same period.

There was no evidence of excess deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. Data was not available for Ontario and Yukon.

“Excess deaths are important to consider when understanding the direct and indirect impact of a pandemic such as COVID-19,” the report states. “Beyond deaths attributed to the virus itself, the pandemic may result in increased deaths from other causes. It is also important to note that not all excess deaths can necessarily be attributed to the pandemic, directly or indirectly, as other factors could also be at play including changes in population composition.”

10:45 am Ontario reports 206 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

Provincial public health officials have reported 206 new COVID-19 cases after six consecutive days of new cases below 200. However, the number of active cases in Ontario are declining.

Ontario's total cases is 33,301. Of those, 28,468 – or 85.5 per cent – are resolved, up by 218 since yesterday.

"While this is the first time the province is reporting a daily new case count above 200 in six days, we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from one day’s data," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted. "In fact, with 218 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in active cases, with 12 fewer today and over 1,500 fewer active cases in the province as compared to early last week."

Elliott added the vast majority of new cases – 125 or 61 per cent – are in Toronto and Peel, two regions that have not yet moved to stage 2 of the provincial reopening plan.

She said 24 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases and 15 reported no new cases.

Another 31 people have died. In total, the virus has killed 2,595 people in Ontario.

× Today, Ontario is reporting a slight uptick in our numbers, with 206 new cases of #COVID19 or a 0.6% increase. While this is the first time the province is reporting a daily new case count above 200 in six days, we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from one day’s data. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 20, 2020

10:30 am Canada has more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19

As of June 19, there are 100,629 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 8,346 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized. Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

