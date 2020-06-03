Coronavirus updates: Ontario reports 338 new COVID-19 cases; Toronto identifies two sites for modular housing; Province extends state of emergency until June 30

× Expand Samuel Engelking Thank you frontline workers

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of June 2, there are 29,047 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

22,811 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,293 people have died.

As of June 1, there are 11,513 cases in Toronto, 8,738 recovered cases and 835 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

10:57 am Ontario reports 338 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Ontario has confirmed 338 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1.2 per cent. That brings the province's total to 29,047. Another 327 cases are now considered resolved. In all, 22,811 people have recovered from the virus.

Today's new case count is down following three days of successive increases that saw an uptick to 446 cases yesterday.

Another 19 people have died. The provincial death toll is now 2,312.

Ontario surpassed Premier Doug Ford's testing goal of 16,000, with 17,537 tests completed since yesterday and another 11,636 cases under investigation.

There are 791 patients in hospital, with 127 in intensive care and 92 in intensive care on ventilators.

10:15 am City reveals two locations for modular housing projects

Toronto is accelerating a plan to build modular housing on two city-owned sites.

On Tuesday, the city revealed further details of the project that will see see 44 bachelor apartments built at 150 Harrison on the former site of the 14 Division police station and 56 bachelor apartments built at 11 Macey, near Victoria Park and Danforth.

The properties will be managed by "qualified, non-profit housing providers," the city said in a news release, and the homes will be pre-fabricated and installed on site. Each self-contained bachelor unit with have a kitchen and washroom. There will also be a shared communal kitchen and administrative and program space.

On April 30, council approved an expedited plan to build a 250-unit modular housing project on city-owned land for people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.

The first phase of the project is expected to be ready for occupancy by September 2020 and another 140 units will be complete by April 2021. The plan passed 23-1, with only councillor Stephen Holyday opposed.

8:30 am Canada has more than 92,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 92,410 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 7,395 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

8:32 pm Ontario extends state of emergency until June 30

The province has extended the state of emergency until the end of the month.

On Tuesday, the Ontario legislature voted to approve the move, which allows the government to create and enforce emergency orders, such as the closure of non-essential businesses and prohibiting gatherings of five people or more.

Ontario has been under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 17.

