NOW What episode 21: How the Trinity Bellwoods crowds expose Toronto's public space inequities

Toronto spent most of the Victoria Day weekend arguing about people going to the park. Well, one park in particular: Trinity Bellwoods was rammed with visitors taking advantage of the sudden summer weather and ignoring social distancing protocols in the process. The incident opened up a number of questions about urban public space: what it is, how we use it and who has the privilege to abuse it.

In this episode, NOW political editor Enzo DiMatteo talks to Jay Pitter, an award-winning author and placemaker and the current Bousfield distinguished visiting professional and researcher at the University of Toronto, talk about those issues, and how we can and should be doing a better job of being good stewards of our public space.

Hosted by senior film writer Norman Wilner, NOW What is a twice-weekly podcast that explores the ways Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus. New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

