Canadians have mixed feelings about King Charles opening Canada’s Parliament

King Charles III is delivering the throne speech this morning to open a new session of Parliament, but there’s mixed reactions about the royals’ visit.

The speech, part of the monarch’s first trip to Canada since becoming king in 2022, will open the new session of Parliament and outline Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s priorities for this parliamentary session.

Ahead of the King and Queen’s arrival in Canada on Monday, Carney took to social media to say that having the monarch deliver the speech “matches the weight of our times.”

Grateful to have an audience with His Majesty King Charles III this afternoon.



Tomorrow, His Majesty will deliver the Speech from the Throne, nearly 70 years after Canada’s Sovereign first opened Parliament. It is an historic honour that matches the weight of our times. pic.twitter.com/ER5d1fXMda — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) May 26, 2025

This is the first time the throne speech will be delivered by a monarch in almost 50 years. Previously, the late Queen Elizabeth II delivered a speech from the throne in 1977. Before that, she delivered the speech from the throne in 1957 during her first visit to Canada as Queen, marking the first time a monarch opened Canada’s Parliament.

As a constitutional monarchy, the British monarch is Canada’s Head of State. Typically, when the reigning monarch cannot give the throne speech, it is delivered by the Governor General, the monarch’s representative in Canada.

CANADIANS REACT TO KING CHARLES III OPENING CANADA’S PARLIAMENT

Following news that the King would be in Ottawa to make the address, some people took to social media to share their thoughts. Some people feel as though the king’s visit is appropriate.

“I am not by any means a royal watcher. However, King Charles’ visit to Canada at this point in our history is particularly important. The King of Canada giving the speech from the throne to open Parliament is a clear signal to those who advocate 51st state foolishness!” wrote one X user.

“Looking forward to the Throne Speech. It is indeed a timely event. I had been hoping to hear from the King in regards to Canada,” another person said. “This is even better!”

“This one actually matters. Most of the time royal visits mean nothing; this time King Charles is showing support of our sovereignty at a time when the US is threatening that,” a Reddit user commented.

While others feel that it is outdated.

“This whole visit could have been a fax (I doubt he knows how to use email). Would save us a lot of money,” one person posted on X.

“We should be moving away from Britain, not asking them back!” another person said on X.

“Apparently the best way to show that Canada is a strong independent country is … checks notes … have the vestigial monarch come open our government,” a Reddit user commented. “The science checks out.”