King Charles and Queen Camilla just landed in Canada, here’s what you need to know about the Royal Visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa on Monday for a groundbreaking two-day visit, marking the monarch’s first official trip to Canada since his coronation in 2023.

His Majesty is set to deliver the official Throne Speech on May 27, ushering in the 45th session of Canada’s Parliament at approximately 11 a.m.

The speech opens each new session of Parliament. Following Charles’ words, Prime Minister Mark Carney will address his government’s priorities and plan of action moving forward.

Today, we are honoured to welcome Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Canada.



This #RoyalVisit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown, one forged over generations.



— Prime Minister of Canada, May 26, 2025

Prior to the speech, the House of Commons and the Senate will be closed for public business on Tuesday.

This will be the third speech delivered by a monarch from the Throne, two of which were delivered by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth in 1957 and for the last time in 1977.

When the monarch can’t be present, the initial speech is typically led by the Governor General, who speaks from the chamber reserved for both the Queen and her representative.

“This first visit as King of Canada marks a momentous and historic occasion, highlighting Canada’s identity and sovereignty as a constitutional monarchy,” the Government of Canada said in a news release last Tuesday on May 20, 2025.

The royal trip marks King Charles’ 20th visit to Canada and his first time delivering a Throne Speech. It will also be the sixth time for Queen Camila on Canadian grounds.

“We are proud to welcome Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla back to Canada. His Majesty’s delivery of the Speech from the Throne to open the 45th Parliament is a momentous occasion—one that brings Canadians together in celebration of our rich history, our democracy and the institutions that serve us all,” Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, said in a news release.

WHERE WILL THE ROYALS BE IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS?

May 26: the 2025 Royal Visit

King Charles and Queen Camila arrived at the Ottawa Airport at approximately 1:15p.m. on Monday, according to the Government of Canada.

The Royal Couple was greeted by Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon, along with Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, Indigenous leaders and the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Edith Dumont.

They were also accompanied by a guard of honour from the 25 Royal Canadian Dragoons, a cavalry regiment for which the King is colonel-in-chief. In addition, the Canadian Armed Forces led an air performance at the airport.

Following their arrival, Their Majesties kicked off their Canadian visit with two public appearances at Lansdowne Park and Rideau Hall.

At 1:50 p.m., the Royals attended a community gathering at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa with members of the public and various community organizations, showcasing the country’s diversity and identity.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are also expected to see a farmers market full of vendors, local artisans, dance and music performances, and a roadside hockey game at their first stop.

At 2:50 p.m., The King and Queen arrived at Rideau Hall, on the grounds of the Governor General’s official residence, to participate in a tree-planting ceremony with community and school groups, along with Viceregal representatives.

May 27: the 2025 Royal Visit

On day two of the visit, the Royal Couple will travel to the Senate of Canada building, where the King will deliver the highly-anticipated Speech from the Throne.

At 9:50 a.m., Their Majesties will be escorted to the Senate by horses of the RCMP’s Musical Ride, in a ceremony open to the public.

At 10:15 a.m., The King will receive full military honours at the open ceremony, which will include a Royal Salute, an inspection of the guard and a 21-gun salute.

His Majesty will officially deliver the Speech from the Throne at 11 a.m., officially opening Canada’s 45th Parliament.

The King and Queen will end their two-day visit with a wreath-laying at the National War Memorial at 11:55 a.m., where they will “pay their respects to Canada’s fallen and mark the 25th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” according to the itinerary.

The Royals are expected to return to the U.K. after delivering Tuesday’s speech and attending the memorial.

Why are the King and Queen in Canada?

The unprecedented visit comes at the request of Prime Minister Carney, who said earlier in May that he invited the King to open Canada’s 45th session of parliament, according to BBC.

The request comes amid rising tensions between Canada and its long-time economic partner and neighbour, the United States.

“To that end, the Speech from the Throne will outline the government’s ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build the strongest economy in the G7, to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe,” Carney said in a statement.