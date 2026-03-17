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Leafs fans can hit the ice and meet players at a new Toronto fan day event at Scotiabank Arena

Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be able to get up close and personal with the ice, alumni, coaches and even the players.

Sidra Jafri

Leafs Fan Day
For the first time ever, fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be able to celebrate their support for them in a big way: Leafs Fan Day. (Courtesy: mapleleafs/Instagram, scotiabankarena/Instagram)

What to know

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs are hosting their first-ever Leafs Fan Day at Scotiabank Arena on March 19 during March Break, giving fans a chance to celebrate the team together.
  • The Rogers-presented event will let fans get close to the ice and interact with Leafs alumni, coaches, and players through various activities.
  • Tickets start at $25 through Ticketmaster, and the all-ages event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., just days after a similar fan event for the Toronto Raptors.

For the first time ever, fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be able to celebrate their support for them in a big way: Leafs Fan Day.

On March 19, fans will have the opportunity to check out the Rogers presented fan event at Scotiabank Arena, where multiple action-packed events will leave them excited as hockey season continues.

This fan event comes just three days after a Raptors Fan Day of the same nature.

@nowtoronto

A young fan got a little too hands-on during the Toronto Raptors Fan Day on Monday, accidentally slapping player Scottie Barnes. #ScottieBarnes #TorontoRaptors

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Events include a pre-game show, a Toronto Sceptres team showcase, a Leafs three on three and shootout, and even the chance for fans to go on the arena ice.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, starting at $25.

Fans of all ages are welcome to attend. The event is expected to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sidra Jafri

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