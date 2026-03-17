Leafs fans can hit the ice and meet players at a new Toronto fan day event at Scotiabank Arena

What to know The Toronto Maple Leafs are hosting their first-ever Leafs Fan Day at Scotiabank Arena on March 19 during March Break, giving fans a chance to celebrate the team together.

The Rogers-presented event will let fans get close to the ice and interact with Leafs alumni, coaches, and players through various activities.

Tickets start at $25 through Ticketmaster, and the all-ages event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., just days after a similar fan event for the Toronto Raptors.

For the first time ever, fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be able to celebrate their support for them in a big way: Leafs Fan Day.

On March 19, fans will have the opportunity to check out the Rogers presented fan event at Scotiabank Arena, where multiple action-packed events will leave them excited as hockey season continues.

This fan event comes just three days after a Raptors Fan Day of the same nature.

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Events include a pre-game show, a Toronto Sceptres team showcase, a Leafs three on three and shootout, and even the chance for fans to go on the arena ice.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, starting at $25.

Fans of all ages are welcome to attend. The event is expected to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.