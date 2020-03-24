Coronavirus updates: Ontario releases list of essential workplaces

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus Nick Lachance takeout Two women consider the menu at a Wendys on Yonge Street. In coordination with the provinces direction, food retailers switched to take out only delivery, March 17, 2017.

8:30 am Ontario release the list of essential workplaces

The province will for non-essential workplaces to close at midnight to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Ahead of the closure, the Ontario government has released the list of 74 essential workplaces that will be allowed to remain open.

Restaurants with takeout services, drug stores, supermarkets, the LCBO, gas stations and hardware stores are on the list. It also includes taxis, hotels, safety supply stores, laundromats, dry cleaners, funeral homes, post offices and couriers, car rentals, shelters and social services, dentists, optometrist, physiotherapists, manufacturers of health care and pharmaceutical products, telecom providers, newspapers, TV and radio broadcasters, utilities, road construction and waste collection.

Read the full list here.

