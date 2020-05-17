Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases in Canada top 76,000; racist attack speaks to need for better messaging on COVID-19

× Expand Samuel Engelking Kensington Market Quiet Street coronavirus The city closed streets in Kensington Market as part of a quiet streets initiative to promote physical distancing over the long weekend.

As of May 15, there are 22,313, known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

16,641 cases have been resolved in the province and 1,858 people have died.

As of May 15, there are 8,386 cases in Toronto, 6,189 cases are resolved and 672 people have died.

12:35 pm Canada's chief medical officer urges Canadians to "get your plank on" this Victoria Day long weekend

Canada’s chief medical officer of health Theresa Tam has released the latest COVID-19 numbers. As of today, there are 76,204 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 340 cases over yesterday, including 5,702 deaths. Some 38,159, or 50 per cent of cases, are now recovered.

According to Tam, labs across Canada have tested almost 1.3 million people to date, with about six per cent of these testing positive. Tam reports that Canada is now testing an average of 26,000 to 28,000 people a day.

Tam urged Canadians to celebrate the Victoria Day long weekend but to continue to exercise caution when outdoors.

“Enjoy Canada's wide-open spaces, share a smile or wave across the street, light up those patio lanterns and have a virtual outdoor party – whatever way you decide to get your plank on this weekend – keep your bubble size small, your virtual size big and your helping hands clean"

12:06 pm COVID-related attack prompts calls for government officials to condemn anti-Asian racism

Racially motivated anti-Asian attacks are becoming a more common characteristic of the pandemic in Canada, especially in BC. According to Vancouver police, 20 racially motivated attacks targeting Asian people have been reported to police as of May 1, compared to 12 in all of 2019.

The latest incident to make headlines, however, involves an Indigenous woman who was mistaken for being Asian. Dakota Holmes says she was walking her dog on Friday (May 15) when a white male approached her, punched her in the face and yelled racist slurs about Asian people and COVID-19. Holmes, who suffers from seasonal allergies, says the incident was prompted by a sneeze. Her attacker was scared away by her dog.

She says she yelled out that she was Indigenous, but that didn’t deter her attacker. “He didn’t seem to care."

The attack, says the Union of BC Indian Chiefs Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, speaks to “dangerous false messaging about COVID-19.” And the need for government officials at all levels to condemn racist violence related to COVID-19. That sentiment is shared by a growing number of Chinese Canadians.

Carol Liao, a law professor at the University of British Columbia, writing for CBC.ca on May 16, says that the incidents highlight a history of anti-Asian sentiment in BC and that it’s time for all Vancouverites to “to speak up even when it is inconvenient.”

10:45 am PM marks International Day Against Homophobia with COVID message

The PM is taking a break from his regularly scheduled media briefing on COVID-19 today but issued a statement to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia and noted the “disproportionate impact” the virus is having on LGBTQ2 communities.

The PM recognized “the importance of support networks for LGBTQ2 individuals who continue to face stigma and discrimination for simply being themselves.” And encouraged Canadians to pick up the phone or send a text to offer support to members of LGBTQ2 communities.

The Prime Minister singled out his government’s support for those communities through its support for charities and non-profit organizations as well as the Emergency Community Support Fund.

“During this uncertain time, it is more important than ever to show our fellow Canadians that we are in this together.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory also recognized the day with a short video message in place of the usual flag raising at City Hall.

× Proud to proclaim today as International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia as we raise awareness around the violence and discrimination faced by our LGBTQ2S+ community, and commit ourselves to stop hate and discrimination in all its forms. #IDAHOBIT2020 pic.twitter.com/B1DCWqaRY4 — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 17, 2020

10 am Canada has more than 75,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 75,864 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 5,679 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

