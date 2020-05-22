Coronavirus updates: Ottawa to fund testing and contact tracing across provinces; Ontario's new COVID-19 cases increase for third straight day

× Expand Samuel Engelking GioRana's Really Really Nice Restaurant

Case summary

As of May 21, there are 24,628, known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

18,767 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,021 people have died.

As of May 20, there are 9,357 cases in Toronto, 6,885 cases are resolved and 732 people have died.

11:30 pm Ottawa to help provinces with testing and contact tracing

The federal government is going to assist provinces to ramp up COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that Ottawa would help fund efforts to test and track the spread of the virus, and make thousands of federal employees available to do contact tracing calls seven days a week.

"We need to do much more testing," he said. "That is how we will be able to control the reopening of the economy and control the spread of the virus."

Trudeau said the government is working to procure reagents (chemicals used in testing) and swabs as well as make 3,600 federal workers and 1,700 Statistics Canada interviewers available to do contact tracing. The employees are already assisting in Ontario and will be available to other provinces if they ask for help.

He also said Ottawa will also assist provinces to share data collected across jurisdictions.

"We now have the ability to conduct 60,000 tests a day but we are not yet at that point," he said. "A number of regions do not need to increase the pace of their testing because the situation there is under control. But in other regions we will be there to support providing the necessary materials."

Trudeau said he will announce details of a contact tracing app in the coming "days or weeks." Canada is working closely with tech giants Apple and Google on a forthcoming update to their contact tracing app, as well as a number of other partners on contact tracing and exposure notification apps, he added.

"When the time comes for that to be released, we will be able to recommend strongly to Canadians a particular app that will help us manage the spread of COVID-19," he said.

10:50 am Ontario reports 441 new cases of COVID-19, 28 deaths

Ontario’s new COVID-19 cases have increased for the third straight day. Public health officials reported a single-day increase of 441, bringing the total number of cases to 24,628.

The number of resolved cases is 18,767 and another 28 people have died. In all, 2,021 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario. Of those deaths, 1,262 were residents of long-term care homes.

Testing continues to fall short of the government’s target of 16,000 tests per day. The number of completed tests in the past day was 11,276 and another 5,516 cases are under investigation. The province has failed to hit the target for the past five days.

There are 961 patients in hospital, with 153 in intensive care and 120 in intensive care on ventilators.

9:30 am Baby fox found dead in the Beaches after apparent dog attack

The Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) is asking people to keep a distance from a family of foxes at Woodbine Beach a baby fox was found dead last weekend.

A volunteer found the fox kit's carcass during a pre-dawn shift, the organization said in a social media post.

"The wounds suggested the poor kit was killed by a larger predator, and because the body was left there it’s likely an aggressive dog was responsible," the organization said. "Many owners have been seen letting their dogs charge at the foxes, sniff them or the den they’re hiding in – and most often the dogs are off-leash."

The foxes, which live under the boardwalk, have become an international media fixture, attracting crowds of onlookers. The TWC is asking people in the Beaches area to keep their distance from the animals and keep their pet dogs on leashes.

TWC added that the baby foxes likely became accustomed to the presence and scent of dogs and lost their fear of their "major predator."

"Sadly, the innocent lives of the remaining babies may also be lost if dogs are not kept away," TWC wrote.

9 am York University to shift most courses online this fall

York University is the latest Toronto university to announce most classes will take place online in the fall semester.

The school will offer its full selection of academic programming this fall, with mostly online and remote access. However, for some courses that need experiential instruction, there will also be in-person labs, studios and clinical placements.

"The safety of our community members remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with the government and public health authorities to ensure that we are adhering to whatever guidelines are established for any potential on-campus activities," said York's president and vice-chancellor, Rhonda L. Lenton, in a press release this week.

9 am Shopify staff to work from home permanently

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify is that latest tech will close its office until at least 2021 – and most staff will continue to work remotely thereafter.

“As of today, Shopify is a digital by default company. We will keep our offices closed until 2021 so that we can rework them for this new reality,” CEO Tobi Lutke said in a statement on Thursday.

“Until recently, work happened in the office. We’ve always had some people remote, but they used the internet as a bridge to the office," he added. "This will reverse now. The future of the office is to act as an on-ramp to the same digital workplace that you can access from your [work from home] setup."

The e-commerce company, which has its headquarters in Ottawa, has 5,000 employees working across 16 offices around the world. Last year, they opened their second Toronto office, taking over the top nine floors of a 15-storey building at King and Portland.

9 am Canada has more than 81,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 81,324 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 6,152 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

