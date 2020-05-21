York University to move most courses online this fall

York University will offer its full selection of academic programming this fall, with mostly online and remote access. However, for some courses that need experiential instruction, there will also be in-person labs, studios and clinical placements.

"The safety of our community members remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with the government and public health authorities to ensure that we are adhering to whatever guidelines are established for any potential on-campus activities," said York's president and vice-chancellor, Rhonda L. Lenton, in a press release this week.

The university is committed to giving students access to the courses they need to complete their programs, so it's not scaling back this September. Course directors, said Lenton, will be developing "innovative ways to enhance online instruction including adding virtual experiential activities and opportunities for students to engage with each other online."

Before the start of the season, students will be informed if there are any required in-person components to their courses, and given instructions on how they can fulfill those requirements.

"Some students may prefer to delay such courses until a subsequent term," said the release.

Ryerson University and the University of Toronto have both announced plans to shift many classes online during their fall semseters.

York's summer season has already started, with all courses online.

"Plans are also currently underway to safely re-establish access to our research labs and facilities this summer," Lenton says. A detailed plan including a schedule of lab re-openings will be announced soon.

