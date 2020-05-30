Coronavirus updates: Drive-in movie theatres are allowed to reopen; Ontario reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

× Expand Samuel Engelking Physical distancing

Case summary

As of May 28, there are 27,210 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

20,983 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,230 people have died.

As of May 28, there are 10,901 cases in Toronto, 8,086 recovered cases and 810 people have died.

1:57 pm Drive-in movie theatres are now considered essential in Ontario

The province has amended emergency orders to allow drive-ins to operate during the coronavirus pandemic. Drive-in theatres, as well as batting cages, are now allowed to operate as of May 31.

The stipulation: the drive-ins had to have existed prior to May 29, meaning business owners who plan on pivoting to running drive-in is not what provincial authorities had in mind by expanding the list of essential businesses.

The drive-ins will have some rules to follow: operators cannot sell food or drinks, people must stay in their vehicles unless they need to use the washroom, only members of the same household are allowed in one vehicle and vehicles must practice physical distancing – ie stay two metres apart – and employees must also keep a distancing except when charging admission.

There's been resurgence in interest in drive-ins since the pandemic began. In addition to drive-in movies, there is a drive-in art exhibition and a drive-in concert planned to take place in Toronto this summer.

10:50 am Ontario reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Public health officials have reported 323 new cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 1.3 per cent. Ontario's total cases is now 27,533. Of those cases, 21,353 are considered resolved.

Another 17 people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,247.

The number of patients in hospital is 801, with 121 in intensive care and 84 in intensive care on ventilators.

Testing continues to increase. There were 20,640 tests completed since yesterday and another 12,760 cases are under investigation.

10:19 am Ontario to allow camping in parks on June 1

Ontario will once again allow recreational camping on in provincial parks. Starting June 1, backcountry camping, including access points, paddle and portage routes and hiking trails, will reopen. Provincial parks will also expand day-use activities to picnicking and off-leash pet areas.

"We're counting on people to be responsible when enjoying our parks and continue to follow all of the public health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19," Jeff Yurek, environment, conservation and parks minister, said in a statement.

Physical distancing rules will remain in effect. No more than five people are allowed to occupy a backcountry campsite unless they live in the same household. Visitors are also encouraged to wear a face covering and frequently wash their hands.

According to a news release, camping on Crown land does not require shared facilities and is considered "low risk."

All other overnight camping and some day-use activities at provincial parks and conservation reserves has been extended to June 14

Campgrounds, roofed accommodations, visitor centres, park stores, playgrounds and beaches remain closed. Some washroom facilities may be available.

9 am Canada has more than 89,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 89,418 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 6,979 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

