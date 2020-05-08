Coronavirus updates: Canada lost nearly 2 million jobs in April: StatsCan

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus toronto masks May 2020 A couple in masks walk by a positive poster, May 1st, 2020.

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of May 6, there are 19,121 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

13,569 cases have been resolved in the province and 1,477 people have died.

As of May 6, there are 6,914 cases in Toronto and 522 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

10 am Employee at Brampton poultry plant dies of COVID-19

An employee at Maple Lodge Farms in Brampton has died from COVID-19.

The union representing the plant's workers, United Food & Commercial Workers Locals 175 & 633, confirmed the death on Thursday, and added that there are 24 others have tested positive.

“On behalf of the members and staff at the union, I offer my sincere condolences to the family of the member who passed away,” said UFCW Local 175 president Shawn Haggerty in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time, as well as with the other members at the plant who are also dealing with their own COVID-19 diagnoses."

Haggerty added that the plant is now using personal protective equipment, staggering breaks and shifts to maintain physical distancing, enhancing cleaning protocols and creating provisions for employees to travel to and from work in a secure fashion.

Maple Lodge Farms said the company is working with public health authorities to undertake measures to prevent spread.

"In accordance with our Emergency Response Plan, and our duty to report under Ontario’s public health law, Public Health was contacted immediately after each COVID-19 case was identified," the company said in a statement. "In each case an in-depth investigation and risk assessment has taken place in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Based on the findings of each investigation, Public Health provided direction to Maple Lodge Farms as to what actions must be taken, which we have adhered to, in addition to implementing extra precautionary measures."

9:20 am Canada lost nearly 2 million jobs in April: StatsCan

Employment in Canada fell by nearly two million in April thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the country's the total employment decline to over three million since March.

Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey data showed lockdown measures, including the closure of non-essential businesses, has had disastrous impact on the economy.

The survey found the number of people who were employed but worked less than half of their usual hours due to COVID-19 went up by by 2.5 million from February to April.

As of the week of April 12, the COVID-19 economic shutdown had impacted 5.5 million people, or more than one-quarter of February's employment level.

The unemployment rate went up in April by 5.2 per cent to 13 per cent. That's the second highest unemployment rate on record after December 1982 when unemployment hit 13.1 per cent.

9 am Canada has over 64,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 64,922 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 4,408 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

@nowtoronto