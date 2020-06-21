Ontario reports 175 new cases of COVID-19

× Expand Samuel Engelking COVID-19 testing centre UHN Toronto Western

Ontario reported 175 new cases of coronavirus and eleven new deaths on Sunday.

"With 251 resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in active cases in Ontario, with 76 fewer today," Ontario health minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

The provincial total of confirmed COVID-19 cases now sits at 33,476, with the total number of deaths at 2,606.

Eighty-five per cent of cases (28,719) are now considered resolved, and 15,400 cases are under investigation.

Elliott added that testing in the province "remains at all-time highs," with over 23,000 tests processed Saturday. "In fact, Ontario hasn’t reported processing fewer than 20,000 tests since June 9, when 19,941 were completed," she said.

@nowtoronto