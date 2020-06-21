Ontario reports 175 new cases of COVID-19

Health minister says province is continuing to see "a persistent decline in active cases"

Ontario reported 175 new cases of coronavirus and eleven new deaths on Sunday.

"With 251 resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in active cases in Ontario, with 76 fewer today," Ontario health minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

The provincial total of confirmed COVID-19 cases now sits at 33,476, with the total number of deaths at 2,606.

Eighty-five per cent of cases (28,719) are now considered resolved, and 15,400 cases are under investigation.

Elliott added that testing in the province "remains at all-time highs," with over 23,000 tests processed Saturday. "In fact, Ontario hasn’t reported processing fewer than 20,000 tests since June 9, when 19,941 were completed," she said.

