Ontario reports 165 new COVID-19 cases

× Expand Samuel Engelking COVID-19 assessment centre

The province has reported a slight uptick in new cases of COVID-19.

Ontario public health officials have logged 165 infections since yesterday, bringing the province's total to 35,535.

There were 153 new cases on Thursday, 149 on Wednesday and 157 on Tuesday.

"Locally, 31 of the province’s 34 public health units – every unit except Toronto, Peel and York – are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases at all," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet. "With 179 more resolved, there are 14 fewer active cases in Ontario. Yesterday, the province processed over 24,000 tests."

Toronto reported 87 new cases, Peel recorded 22 and York Region logged 23.

Two more people have died since yesterday, including a health-care worker. That's the lowest death toll since late March.

Of Ontario's total cases, 30,909 – or 87 per cent – are resolved.

@nowtoronto