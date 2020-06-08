Restaurants, museums, hair salons to reopen outside the GTA on June 12

× Expand Samuel Engelking Physical distancing Toronto Carlaw Queen

On June 12, many Ontarians will be able to sit on a restaurant patio, go to a museum, get a haircut or shop in a mall – but not in Toronto.

Lockdown measures will stay in place in the GTA and the surrounding area as the government eases measures in 24 of the province's 34 public health units.

Premier Doug Ford's government is taking a regional approach to the second stage of Ontario's reopening plan. However, the province will increase the limit on social gatherings from five to 10 people across the province as of June 12, regardless of whether a region is moving into the second phase.

All places of worship in Ontario will be allowed to reopen with with physical distancing rules in effect and attendance capped at 30 per cent of building capacity.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said during a news conference at Queen's Park that Durham, York, Toronto, Peel, Halton, Hamilton and Niagara and border regions Windsor/Essex and Lambton will remain in stage one.

Haldimand Norfolk will also remain in stage one until public health officials are confident a COVID-19 outbreak among migrant workers has been contained.

Elliott added that the regions that remain in lockdown will be assessed at the beginning of each week. If there is progress on public health indicators such as lower rates of transmission, increased capacity in hospitals and testing, they could be given a greenlight to reopen the following Friday.

Ford also said he would provide an update on the reopening of child-care services on Tuesday.

While many areas of the province have seen fewer to no cases of COVID-19 in recenty, Toronto continues to report daily increases in cases.

Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa said last week that Toronto is seeing an average of 150 new COVID-19 cases per day. As of June 6, there are 12,538 cases in Toronto. Of those cases, 9,623 have recovered. The virus has killed 928 people in the city.

Here's a list of the businesses and services allowed to reopen across the province on June 12:

Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants, bars and other establishments, including patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent properties;

Select personal and personal care services with the proper health and safety measures in place, including tattoo parlours, barber shops, hair salons and beauty salons;

Shopping malls under existing restrictions, including food services reopening for take-out and outdoor dining only;

Tour and guide services, such as bike and walking, bus and boat tours, as well as tasting and tours for wineries, breweries and distilleries;

Water recreational facilities such as outdoor splash pads and wading pools, and all swimming pools;

Museums, galleries and libraries with physical distancing measures in place;

Beach access and additional camping in provincial parks;

Camping at private campgrounds;

Outdoor-only recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports, with limits to enable physical distancing;

Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural appreciation, such as art installations;

Film and television production activities, with limits to enable physical distancing;

Weddings and funerals, with limits on social gatherings to 10 people;

Small outdoor events

These public health units will move into Stage 2 on Friday, June 12 at 12:01am:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

These public health units will remain in Stage 1:

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Public Health

Niagara Region Public Health

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

York Region Public Health

The province has extended emergency orders to June 19 and the state of emergency to June 30. Read more about what the stage 2 reopening plan means for restaurants here.

@nowtoronto