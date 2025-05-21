Petition to pause bus-only lanes on Bathurst grows as advocates push to speed up installation

Some Toronto residents are pushing back against proposed rapid bus lanes on Bathurst street after an online petition raised more than 1,400 signatures.

The proposal is part of the City of Toronto and TTC’s RapidTO plan that would install red bus and cycling-only lanes on a 7.5-km stretch of the street, from Eglinton Avenue West to Lake Shore Boulevard West.

However, an online petition is calling to “protect Bathurst” by pausing plans to install the lanes which would not only remove a lane for vehicle traffic, but also prevent curbside parking along the stretch, a move that would negatively impact businesses, according to the petition.

“These businesses rely on curbside parking for client access, daily deliveries, service logistics, and staff transportation. Most have no laneway or alternative access,” the petition said.

The petition went on to say that without reliable access, customer foot traffic would “plummet,” deliveries would be unmanageable, and some businesses would face closure.

As of publication, the petition had more than 1,460 signatures supporting its mission.

The petition also cites concerns for nearby residents, and says many homes in the area do not have private driveways and rely on the street’s curbside parking.

“We support transit enhancements, but transit should serve communities, not displace them,” the petition said.

Organizers are calling on the city to seek “alternative” options, this includes timed bus lanes that operate during rush hour only.

ADVOCATES NOT MOVED BY THE PUSHBACK

While some residents push for the pause, transit advocates are pushing to speed up the installation of the bus lanes.

“I do think that the 35,000 people that use the Bathurst transit corridor are very much a silent majority in this kind of situation,” Executive Director of TTCriders Andrew Pulisier said in an interview with Now Toronto on Wednesday.

Pulsifer, who is familiar with the streetcar on Bathurst, says he knows firsthand how crucial it is for the corridor to have bus-only lanes.

“I took the Bathurst streetcar many times, and it’s always stuck in traffic. Also for the bus, especially during rush hour, it’s pretty bad,” he said.

When speaking about concerns business owners may have with the proposals, Pulsifer said he doesn’t understand their point of view.

“Transit users shop too and I would say that more people having access to their stores is a net positive for them,” Pulsifer said.

In addition to Bathurst, Pulsifer says he hopes the city can soon get started on installing the lanes on Jane Street, Lawrence Avenue, Finch East, and Steeles, all of which has been promised, according to Pulsifer.

Bus lanes on Dufferin St. are also being considered with the hopes of approving and installing them in time for the FIFA World Cup games in 2026.



Public consultations are ongoing and a survey for community feedback remains open until May 27.